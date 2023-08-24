DeSantis Looks to Maintain Standing on Debate Night, Hopes Others Implode

MILWAUKEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s team says he’s in good shape in the 2024 race heading into the first Republican debate, and his team wants to keep it that way.
“A lot of these other guys have a lot more to lose than we do,” a Republican close to the Florida governor told The Messenger Wednesday, shortly before he took the stage.
DeSantis’s campaign, which has been hovering in second place for most of the race, said they believe surging candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a former bio-pharmaceutical executive, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina have more to lose tonight.
“We’ve taken the worst earned media week of anyone, and Trump is still obsessed with us because it’s a two-man race,” the DeSantis source said.
