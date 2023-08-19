DeSantis: Leaked Memo Is ‘Not Mine’ - The Messenger
Politics.
DeSantis: Leaked Memo Is ‘Not Mine’

The Republican candidate for president said he has not read the leaked debate strategy memo that encouraged him to attack fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Alec Dent
DeSantis’ PAC has embraced AI in several instances.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republican candidate for president Ron DeSantis claimed he hasn't read the memo about an upcoming, debate strategy, a memo that leaked from an affiliated group earlier this week.

“On the memo, it’s not mine. I haven’t read it,” the Florida governor said during a Fox News interview Saturday. “It’s just something that we have and put off to the side.”

The memo, put together by a firm owned by the chief strategist of DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, was published online this week along with internal polling, and was first reported on by the New York Times. It encouraged DeSantis to, among other things, defend former President Donald Trump from criticism, attack Vivek Ramaswamy and go after President Joe Biden during the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday.

Super PACs cannot coordinate with candidates, but will get around this ban by sharing things publicly so that the information they may gather from focus groups or polling can still be seen by the candidate.

DeSantis’ campaign denied any knowledge of the memo before it was reported on, with a campaign spokesperson saying to CNN that they “were not aware of it prior to the article.”

