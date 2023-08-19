DeSantis: Leaked Memo Is ‘Not Mine’

Republican candidate for president Ron DeSantis claimed he hasn't read the memo about an upcoming, debate strategy, a memo that leaked from an affiliated group earlier this week.
“On the memo, it’s not mine. I haven’t read it,” the Florida governor said during a Fox News interview Saturday. “It’s just something that we have and put off to the side.”
The memo, put together by a firm owned by the chief strategist of DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, was published online this week along with internal polling, and was first reported on by the New York Times. It encouraged DeSantis to, among other things, defend former President Donald Trump from criticism, attack Vivek Ramaswamy and go after President Joe Biden during the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday.
Super PACs cannot coordinate with candidates, but will get around this ban by sharing things publicly so that the information they may gather from focus groups or polling can still be seen by the candidate.
DeSantis’ campaign denied any knowledge of the memo before it was reported on, with a campaign spokesperson saying to CNN that they “were not aware of it prior to the article.”
- Alec Baldwin Is Recovering From Hip Replacement
- DeSantis Campaign Dismisses Super PAC Debate Strategy: ‘This Was Not A Campaign Memo’
- DeSantis Debate Strategy Revealed in Memos Posted Online: Report
- Alec Baldwin Could Be Charged Again in ‘Rust’ Shooting, Prosecutor Says
- Memo to the president: America needs a counterinsurgency strategy
- Vivek Ramaswamy DeSantis Debate Memo: He Is A ‘Super PAC Puppet’
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Qualifies for First GOP Presidential DebatePolitics
- Former White House Chief of Staff Told Federal Investigators He Can’t Recall Trump Declassifying Mar-a-Lago Docs: ReportPolitics
- Manchin Keeps Stoking 2024 ‘No Labels’ Presidential Buzz With Critique of Democrats and RepublicansPolitics
- Biden Preps $25 Million Ad Blitz During GOP Debate in Battleground StatesPolitics
- Special Counsel Planning to Write a Hunter Biden ReportPolitics
- Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Floated Putting President Biden on the Witness Stand: ReportPolitics
- Hunter Biden Special Counsel Has a History with the Biden FamilyPolitics
- Georgia Made It Easier for Parents to Challenge School Library Books. Almost No One Has Done SoNews
- Trump, DeSantis Fight Over ‘Listless Vessels’ CommentPolitics
- Rising GOP Star Vivek Ramaswamy Plies Old-Line Conservatives in AtlantaPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says He Would Reject a Vice Presidency Offer: ‘Not Interested’Politics
- NYC City Council to Hold Hearings to Examine Billions in Migrant Services ContractsPolitics