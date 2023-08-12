DeSantis Iowa State Fair Stop Derailed by Protestors, Banner Fly-By
Less than an hour before DeSantis' chat with the Iowa governor, a plane flew overhead the Iowa State Fair with a banner that read, 'Be Likable, Ron!'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis joined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for a "Fair Side Chat" at the Iowa State Fair Saturday, but his campaign stop was interrupted by heckling protestors.
Less than an hour before DeSantis was scheduled to sit for his chat with the Iowa Governor a plan flew overhead the Iowa State Fair with a banner that read, "Be Likable, Ron!"
Political rival Donald Trump's official war room, and Trump's senior adviser Jason Miller reposted the banner to their X, formerly known as Twitter account, although it has not been confirmed the banner was their doing.
When asked for comment by The Messenger's Stephanie Murray, Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung directed all inquiries to Generra Peck, DeSantis' campaign manager.
During the start of DeSantis' chat protestors were removed for blowing whistles and ringing cowbells.
One protestor yelled at security not to touch her and called him a "mother------."
Friday night, abortion rights protestors who were identified as Heather Ryan, the executive director of "Bitches Get Stuff Done," a nonprofit based in Bondurant, Iowa and her niece Kara Ryan heckled DeSantis during his remarks with cowbells, megaphones, and chanted "go back to Florida, pudding fingers" at the presidential candidate.
"The goal of the protest was primarily to make Ron DeSantis feel unwelcome in Iowa," Ryan told the Messenger's Stephanie Murray. "He is trying to take away the rights of half of America and I would like at least 30 seconds of him feeling unwelcome."
DeSantis took a jab at President Joe Biden for the controversy over the president's seventh grandchild while discussing parental rights one education.
"Biden says things like 'they're not your kids,' quote, 'they're all of our kids.' No, they're not your kids, Joe, I'm sorry," DeSantis said. "And it also took you four and a half years to even acknowledge your granddaughter in Arkansas. I'm sorry. That's just the truth."
The Sunshine State governor compared his accomplishments as governor to those of Reynolds' in combatting the "bureaucratic bloat" in government.
"I tell people when they see all the good stuff Iowa is doing, sometimes they'll say Iowa is the Florida of the North, but then I see all the stuff they've done and I think to myself, maybe we are the Iowa of the South," DeSantis said prompting cheers from Reynolds and the crowd.
While at the fair, DeSantis condemned Trump's previous insults against Reynolds where the former president bashed her for not endorsing him.
"I think that Donald Trump's attacks on Kim Reynolds are totally out of bounds. I couldn't disagree with it anymore," DeSantis told reporters during a gaggle in Iowa. "She's done really nothing but do a great job. She's never done anything to him. But that's just how he operates to attack one of the best governors in the country. And Iowa has had a tremendous run of success here."
The Messenger's Stephanie Murray contributed to reporting.
