DeSantis Invites Harris for Visit to ‘Set The Record Straight’ on Black History Education Standards
The vice president Harris has not yet responded to the governor's invitation
GOP White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is inviting Vice President Kamala Harris to meet so he can "set the record straight" on new Black history standards in the state that Harris and others have criticized.
“In Florida we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues. And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to the vice president, referencing Harris' previous trip to the state.
"So given your grave concern (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards. We will be happy to host you in Tallahassee," the letter continued.
- Harris Rejects DeSantis’ Invitation to Debate Florida Black History Standards
- Rep Matt Gaetz Says DeSantis Is ‘Desperate,’ ‘Thirsty’ for Inviting Kamala Harris to Discuss Florida Black History Standards
- DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’
- DeSantis on Florida Black History Standards: ‘People Acquired Skills in Spite of Slavery, Not Because of It’
- Fox News Host Bret Baier Hounds DeSantis for Attacking ‘Successful Black Republican Politicians’ Over Black History Standards
The new education standards include a section on slavery that alleges slaves gained "personal benefit" from being enslaved because they learned skills. This part of the curriculum has drawn stark criticism from both Democrats and Republicans including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who was attacked on Twitter by DeSantis officials last week after he said he supported the majority of the standards, he just wanted the Florida Department of Education to edit the one line.
The vice president said during a speech in Jacksonville last month that Florida education officials "want to replace history with lies."
Harris is scheduled to deliver remarks on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., at the 20th Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Convention.
The Florida governor wrote that he and William Allen, a member of Florida’s African American History Standards Workgroup, would be available to meet starting Wednesday.
Harris has not yet responded to the governor's invitation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics