DeSantis Invites Harris for Visit to ‘Set The Record Straight’ on Black History Education Standards

GOP White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is inviting Vice President Kamala Harris to meet so he can "set the record straight" on new Black history standards in the state that Harris and others have criticized.

“In Florida we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues. And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to the vice president, referencing Harris' previous trip to the state.

"So given your grave concern (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards. We will be happy to host you in Tallahassee," the letter continued.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images

The new education standards include a section on slavery that alleges slaves gained "personal benefit" from being enslaved because they learned skills. This part of the curriculum has drawn stark criticism from both Democrats and Republicans including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who was attacked on Twitter by DeSantis officials last week after he said he supported the majority of the standards, he just wanted the Florida Department of Education to edit the one line.

The vice president said during a speech in Jacksonville last month that Florida education officials "want to replace history with lies."

Harris is scheduled to deliver remarks on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., at the 20th Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Convention.

The Florida governor wrote that he and William Allen, a member of Florida’s African American History Standards Workgroup, would be available to meet starting Wednesday.

Harris has not yet responded to the governor's invitation.