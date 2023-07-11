DeSantis Holding Private Meeting to Assuage Donors - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

DeSantis Holding Private Meeting to Assuage Donors

With recent decline in the polls, DeSantis reportedly plans to tell donors that he will play the "long game" against Donald Trump

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a private meeting with major Republican donors in Southampton, N.Y., next week according to a new report on Tuesday from Fox Business.

The meeting with high-profile donors comes as DeSantis has lost momentum in Republican primary polling. He remains in second place, but has failed to close the gap with former President Donald Trump and is starting to lose prospective voters.

Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally on June 26, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas.
The endorsements could be key for the governor as he struggles to catch up to former president Donald Trump in the polls. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In February, polls had DeSantis as high as 40%, just 2% behind the former president. But current polling averages show DeSantis at 23.3%, well behind Trump's 52.2%. A poll released Monday found 50% of Republicans in DeSantis' home state of Florida back Trump, with 30% going for their governor.

Read More

DeSantis reportedly plans to assuage donors at their Southampton meeting, and will tell them he is playing the "long game" against Trump.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.