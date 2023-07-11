DeSantis Holding Private Meeting to Assuage Donors
With recent decline in the polls, DeSantis reportedly plans to tell donors that he will play the "long game" against Donald Trump
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a private meeting with major Republican donors in Southampton, N.Y., next week according to a new report on Tuesday from Fox Business.
The meeting with high-profile donors comes as DeSantis has lost momentum in Republican primary polling. He remains in second place, but has failed to close the gap with former President Donald Trump and is starting to lose prospective voters.
In February, polls had DeSantis as high as 40%, just 2% behind the former president. But current polling averages show DeSantis at 23.3%, well behind Trump's 52.2%. A poll released Monday found 50% of Republicans in DeSantis' home state of Florida back Trump, with 30% going for their governor.
- Wall St. Billionaire GOP Donor Won’t Fund DeSantis After Meeting Him
- Is Ron DeSantis Likable Enough? Florida Governor Hits Reset
- Casey DeSantis Teases Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Presidential Campaign Bid
- Trump Says He’d Do Better Against Desantis ‘One on One’ After Challengers Meet Debate Threshold
- Trump Holds Massive Lead Over DeSantis, GOP Rivals Despite Legal Woes: NYT Poll
DeSantis reportedly plans to assuage donors at their Southampton meeting, and will tell them he is playing the "long game" against Trump.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics