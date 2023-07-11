DeSantis Holding Private Meeting to Assuage Donors

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a private meeting with major Republican donors in Southampton, N.Y., next week according to a new report on Tuesday from Fox Business.

The meeting with high-profile donors comes as DeSantis has lost momentum in Republican primary polling. He remains in second place, but has failed to close the gap with former President Donald Trump and is starting to lose prospective voters.

The endorsements could be key for the governor as he struggles to catch up to former president Donald Trump in the polls. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In February, polls had DeSantis as high as 40%, just 2% behind the former president. But current polling averages show DeSantis at 23.3%, well behind Trump's 52.2%. A poll released Monday found 50% of Republicans in DeSantis' home state of Florida back Trump, with 30% going for their governor.

DeSantis reportedly plans to assuage donors at their Southampton meeting, and will tell them he is playing the "long game" against Trump.