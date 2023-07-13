DeSantis Hits Trump on Skipping Debate: ‘He Needs To Step Up’

Republican White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said that GOP frontunner former President Donald Trump "needs to step up" and participate in the first presidential debate next month.

In a radio interview on the "Howie Carr Show," DeSantis told the conservative host that he "totally rejects" Trump skipping the debate.

“Nobody is entitled to this nomination,” DeSantis said. “You have got to earn the nomination.”

“I’ll be at all the debates because the American people deserve to hear from us directly about our vision for the country and about how we’re going to be able to beat Joe Biden," he continued.

Trump and DeSantis have gone from allies to rivals in the presidential race, outwardly taking shots at each other's campaign. The governor has been amping up his criticisms of Trump in an effort to boost his campaign that has struggled to gain traction.

"He should debate. He should go to all these things and see if he can earn it with his vision," DeSantis said of Trump. "Every candidate needs to be put to the test and I just think he needs to step up and do it."

DeSantis told Carr that the "corporate media" doesn't want him to win the Republican nomination because he is the "only one" who can "get this stuff done."