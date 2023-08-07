DeSantis Hits Trump On 2020 Election Claims: ‘Of Course He Lost’

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an interview out on Monday forcefully rejected former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 election in an interview with NBC News.
DeSantis, who sat down with the network on Sunday, did say he believes there were several problems with the 2020 election, listing mail-in ballots and state laws permitting third parties to collect and return ballots, the Florida governor forcefully rebuked Trump’s claims that he actually won.
“Of course he lost," DeSantis said, "Joe Biden’s the president."
DeSantis encouraged Republicans to move on from discussing the former president’s legal woes and recenter the election as a referendum on President Joe Biden’s administration.
"If, on the other hand, the election is not about Jan. 20, 2025, but Jan. 6, 2021, or what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago, if it’s a referendum on that, we are going to lose," DeSantis said.
Trump was indicted last week on four charges that center on his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. Trump is also facing a 34-count felony indictment in New York and a 40-count indictment in Florida.
DeSantis, Trump’s top rival in the Republican Primary, has struggled to catch up to the former president in the polls amid a string of financial woes and staff layoffs while on the campaign trail. Recent polling shows him at a 37 percentage-point deficit in the primary, but he trails by just 24 percentage points in the first caucus state of Iowa.
