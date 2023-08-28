DeSantis Booed at Jacksonville Prayer Vigil For Mass Shooting Victims of Avowed Racist

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got an ugly reception Sunday when he stopped by a prayer vigil in Jacksonville for victims gunned down in a mass shooting by a white killer out to get Black people.

Boos rang out immediately when DeSantis was introduced in his home state at the outdoor gathering, and he soon stepped back from the microphone.

Ju'Coby Pittman, a Jacksonville city councilmember who represents the neighborhood where the shooting took place, stepped up and asked the crowd to listen.

“Listen y’all, we’re going to put parties aside because it isn’t about parties today — a bullet don’t know a party," she said.

But the boos continued.

DeSantis did not look happy.

Ryan Palmeter, 21, fatally shot two Black men and a woman before killing himself at a Jacksonville Dollar General store on Saturday.

He left behind a manifesto describing his "disgusting," racist ideology, and was out to kill Black people in the attack, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said after the shootings.

Palmeter "hated Black people," he added.

Following the attack on Saturday DeSantis called the shooter a "scumbag" and a "coward" for killing himself.

He also said choosing victims because of their race was "completely unacceptable."

An annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis steps away from a microphone when he's roundly booed at a Jacksonville prayer vigil for mass shooting victims killed by an avowed racist. Acyn/X

But Rep. Anna V. Eskamani (D-Fla.) quickly slapped back in a tweet, saying: "Literally this is the base" DeSantis is campaigning to. "Look in the mirror," she added.