DeSantis Groups Paid Nearly $100,000 to Powerful Iowa Evangelical Group

Republican candidate for president Ron DeSantis’ campaign and allied organizations have paid nearly $100,000 to an evangelical nonprofit organization headed by prominent Iowa religious leader Bob Vander Plaats, according to a report Saturday.

Reuters reported that pro-DeSantis groups paid Plaats’ Family Leader Foundation $95,000 for advertisements at a Christian conservative forum, along with tickets and meals at the forum. Campaign experts told Reuters that building a relationship with Plaats is the real value of these financial interactions.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Plaats is considered a powerful figure in Iowa conservative politics, with a highly sought after endorsement. The last three Republican primary candidates Plaats has endorsed have gone on to win the Iowa caucus, one of the first stops on the primary election trail.



However, despite their early success, all three of those candidates–Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum and Ted Cruz–went on to lose the party nomination.

“My endorsement has never been and never will be for sale,” Vander Plaats told Reuters when asked about the financial relationship between his organization and DeSantis. “My only interest is in bold, courageous, principled leadership for this country.”

Plaats said in an interview with Reuters the value of the advertisements his organization sold to DeSantis groups likely exceeds what they charged.

“My only regret is that we probably should have charged more,” said Plaats.

Plaats has indicated a willingness to endorse a candidate other than former President Donald Trump, whom he has said on social media “people want to turn the page [on].”



