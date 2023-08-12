DeSantis Groups Paid Nearly $100,000 to Powerful Iowa Evangelical Group - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

DeSantis Groups Paid Nearly $100,000 to Powerful Iowa Evangelical Group

The money paid for ads at a conference and tickets and meals for the conference, but experts say the real value is forging a relationship with the group and its leader

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Republican candidate for president Ron DeSantis’ campaign and allied organizations have paid nearly $100,000 to an evangelical nonprofit organization headed by prominent Iowa religious leader Bob Vander Plaats, according to a report Saturday.

Reuters reported that pro-DeSantis groups paid Plaats’ Family Leader Foundation $95,000 for advertisements at a Christian conservative forum, along with tickets and meals at the forum. Campaign experts told Reuters that building a relationship with Plaats is the real value of these financial interactions.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Plaats is considered a powerful figure in Iowa conservative politics, with a highly sought after endorsement. The last three Republican primary candidates Plaats has endorsed have gone on to win the Iowa caucus, one of the first stops on the primary election trail.

However, despite their early success, all three of those candidates–Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum and Ted Cruz–went on to lose the party nomination.

Read More

“My endorsement has never been and never will be for sale,” Vander Plaats told Reuters when asked about the financial relationship between his organization and DeSantis. “My only interest is in bold, courageous, principled leadership for this country.”

Plaats said in an interview with Reuters the value of the advertisements his organization sold to DeSantis groups likely exceeds what they charged.

“My only regret is that we probably should have charged more,” said Plaats.

Plaats has indicated a willingness to endorse a candidate other than former President Donald Trump, whom he has said on social media “people want to turn the page [on].”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.