DeSantis Gains 35 New Endorsements in South Carolina

Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis racked up new endorsements from 35 South Carolina lawmakers, his campaign announced Thursday.

The new endorsements add to the 15 endorsements DeSantis has already nabbed in South Carolina, which will be one of the first states to vote in the Republican Primary in February.

“Governor DeSantis has a forward-looking vision to reverse the decline of this nation and get our economy back on track for working for families in South Carolina and across the country,” State Rep. Joe Bustos said.

The endorsements could be key for the governor as he attempts to catch up to former President Donald Trump in the polls and recover from dwindling funding and staffing losses on his campaign. Though DeSantis remains Trump’s leading opponent for the GOP nomination, he is lagging behind by 37 percentage points, according to a New York Times/ Siena College poll published Monday.