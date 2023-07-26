DeSantis Floats Appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to FDA or CDC - The Messenger
Politics.
DeSantis Floats Appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to FDA or CDC

The long-shot Democratic presidential candidate has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the World Values Network’s Presidential candidate series at the New York Society for Ethical Culture at the Glasshouse on July 25, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Ron DeSantis said he would consider appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a post in his administration should the Florida Republican governor win the presidency.

Speaking with Clay Travis of the conservative media outlet Outkick, DeSantis dismissed choosing Kennedy, who is running for president in the Democratic primary, as a running mate, but said he would be open to serving in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

"Sic him on the FDA if he'd be willing to serve or sic him on CDC, but in terms of being veep there's 70% of the issues that he may be averse to our base on. You know that just creates an issue," DeSantis said.

Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist, has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19.

Kennedy said in 2017 that former President Donald Trump asked him to lead a commission on "vaccine safety." Trump's camp said at the time they were looking to form a commission on autism, a condition Kennedy has often linked to vaccines, despite the CDC and other agencies debunking this claim.

DeSantis is polling well behind Trump in the GOP presidential primary.

Fellow 2024 hopeful Mike Pence responded to DeSantis' remarks about Kennedy Jr. on Twitter.

The former vice president declared he would only consider pro-life individuals to lead the CDC and FDA and Kennedy Jr. "would not even make the list."

"When I am President, I will only consider Pro-Life Americans to lead FDA, CDC, or HHS. To be clear, pro-abortion Democrats like RFK, Jr. would not even make the list," Pence tweeted.

