DeSantis First Up to File for South Carolina Primary - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

DeSantis First Up to File for South Carolina Primary

The South Carolina GOP primary is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2024, and is one of the first election primaries

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has become the first GOP primary contender to file paperwork to enter next year's South Carolina primary election, he announced Tuesday while holding a town hall in Tega Cay, South Carolina.

“I’m excited to be the first Republican candidate to file candidacy paperwork in South Carolina as we continue our mission to reverse American decline by rejecting Bidenomics, stopping the invasion at the border, combatting communist China, and ensuring a better future for our children,” DeSantis said during an event at the state’s GOP headquarters in Columbia, South Carolina.

The state's GOP primary is scheduled for Feb. 24 and is one of the first primaries alongside the New Hampshire and Nevada primaries and the Iowa Caucuses.

DeSantis is facing off against two South Carolina natives in the Republican race for the nomination: former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott.

Read More

Ahead of his interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday, DeSantis dismissed any reports that his campaign has grown too quickly.

“At the end of the day, when you start there are certain investments that you make,” DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday. “We really believe having an important apparatus on the ground is important in caucus states and early states.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.