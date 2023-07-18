DeSantis First Up to File for South Carolina Primary

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has become the first GOP primary contender to file paperwork to enter next year's South Carolina primary election, he announced Tuesday while holding a town hall in Tega Cay, South Carolina.

“I’m excited to be the first Republican candidate to file candidacy paperwork in South Carolina as we continue our mission to reverse American decline by rejecting Bidenomics, stopping the invasion at the border, combatting communist China, and ensuring a better future for our children,” DeSantis said during an event at the state’s GOP headquarters in Columbia, South Carolina.

The state's GOP primary is scheduled for Feb. 24 and is one of the first primaries alongside the New Hampshire and Nevada primaries and the Iowa Caucuses.

DeSantis is facing off against two South Carolina natives in the Republican race for the nomination: former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott.

Ahead of his interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday, DeSantis dismissed any reports that his campaign has grown too quickly.

“At the end of the day, when you start there are certain investments that you make,” DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday. “We really believe having an important apparatus on the ground is important in caucus states and early states.”