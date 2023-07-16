DeSantis Fires a Dozen Campaign Staffers Amid Struggles: Report
The Florida governor is reportedly frustrating donors as he continues to trail Donald Trump in the polls
Roughly a dozen staffers have been let go from Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign, according to a new report.
NBC News reported that a dozen mid-level staffers were laid off as the campaign realized they hired too many people too early, citing a source familiar with the situation.
The moves are reportedly cost-saving measures despite the campaign having roughly $12 million on hand and more layoffs are expected in coming weeks.
The news follows the reveal that two campaign advisors, David Abrams and Tucker Obenshain, have also departed the effort only two months in.
"Yeah, there are people grumbling about it, no doubt," one donor said. "There is an overall sense, including with me, that he just has not ignited the way we thought he would."
DeSantis has been grabbing roughly 20% support in polls, trailing lead competitor Donald Trump.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics