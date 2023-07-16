DeSantis Fires a Dozen Campaign Staffers Amid Struggles: Report

Roughly a dozen staffers have been let go from Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign, according to a new report.

NBC News reported that a dozen mid-level staffers were laid off as the campaign realized they hired too many people too early, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The moves are reportedly cost-saving measures despite the campaign having roughly $12 million on hand and more layoffs are expected in coming weeks.

Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally on June 26, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The news follows the reveal that two campaign advisors, David Abrams and Tucker Obenshain, have also departed the effort only two months in.

"Yeah, there are people grumbling about it, no doubt," one donor said. "There is an overall sense, including with me, that he just has not ignited the way we thought he would."

DeSantis has been grabbing roughly 20% support in polls, trailing lead competitor Donald Trump.



