DeSantis Fires a Dozen Campaign Staffers Amid Struggles: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

DeSantis Fires a Dozen Campaign Staffers Amid Struggles: Report

The Florida governor is reportedly frustrating donors as he continues to trail Donald Trump in the polls

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Roughly a dozen staffers have been let go from Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign, according to a new report.

NBC News reported that a dozen mid-level staffers were laid off as the campaign realized they hired too many people too early, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The moves are reportedly cost-saving measures despite the campaign having roughly $12 million on hand and more layoffs are expected in coming weeks.

Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally on June 26, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally on June 26, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Read More

The news follows the reveal that two campaign advisors, David Abrams and Tucker Obenshain, have also departed the effort only two months in.

"Yeah, there are people grumbling about it, no doubt," one donor said. "There is an overall sense, including with me, that he just has not ignited the way we thought he would."

DeSantis has been grabbing roughly 20% support in polls, trailing lead competitor Donald Trump.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.