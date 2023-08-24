DeSantis’ Favorite Word Takes A Backseat At First GOP Debate
DeSantis touched on several of his biggest culture war issues but neglected to use “woke”
Despite hitching his campaign’s wagon to his war on “woke” idealogy, DeSantis opted to leave the buzzword behind.
Almost two hours into the debate, DeSantis was asked about education, a topic that’s been of utmost importance to his administration in Florida.
Leaving out the word, DeSantis instead opted to touch of several of his biggest culture war issues - banning critical race theory, banning the teaching of “gender ideology,” and promoting “education, not indoctrination.”
The term itself has become the watchword for Republicans over the last few years after it was co-opted to mean a catch-all criticism of Democrats.
The term has also popped up on the campaign trail as candidates use it to describe the issues they don’t agree with - teaching racism in school, banning books in libraries that are deemed inappropriate, or gender transition policies in public schools.
While the term has popped up with several candidates, it has become virtually synonymous with DeSantis. The word has come up over and over again at nearly every campaign stop, with the most famous phrase being “Florida is where woke goes to die.”
During his first term as governor of Florida, DeSantis enacted policies he branded as “anti-woke,” prompting the term to go viral. After winning his reelection by a landslide, he made the term the crux of his administration and messaging.
"We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob,” DeSantis said during his reelection victory speech.
But despite being unavoidable on the campaign trail and on X, the word was noticeably absent.
