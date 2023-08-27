DeSantis Expected to Attend Prayer Vigil Next to Scene of Jacksonville Shooting

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to attend a Jacksonville prayer vigil following a racially motivated shooting Saturday that claimed three lives.

A white gunman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store Saturday. Police said manifestos left behind suggest the gunman was specifically targeting Black people.

"I welcome the governor to come," Jacksonville City Council President Ron Salem told The Messenger. "When there’s tragedy in the state, it’s the right thing to do."

The councilman confirmed to The Messenger he was told about DeSantis' travel plans by the governor's staff. DeSantis' gubernatorial staff did not dispute Salem, and his presidential campaign would not comment.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan will also attending the prayer vigil. It will take place Sunday evening next door to the Dollar General store, the site of the fifth high-profile shooting in Florida since 2016 occurred, including the Jacksonville Landing shooting.

Deegan said the Dollar General shooting occurring on the five-year anniversary of the previous shooting was likely not a coincidence.

"This, as you know, was the anniversary of when we had the shooting at the Landing, and I believe that was also indicated in the manifesto that he was aware of that and perhaps chose this day in alignment with that," Deegan previously told reporters.

Other recent shootings in the state have occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018, which led to the adoption of red flag laws and a ban on those under 21 buying long guns, at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Jan. 6 2017, and at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016.

Then-Gov. Rick Scott was on the ground and at press conferences or prayer vigils the day of or after each of those tragedies.

In a video statement following the shooting, DeSantis called the shooter a "scumbag" who chose the "coward's way out" by turning his gun on himself.

"He was targeting people based on their race," DeSantis said. "That is totally unacceptable."