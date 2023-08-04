DeSantis Dismisses Trump’s Theories of Election Fraud
'All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true,' DeSantis said while campaigning in Iowa
GOP candidate Ron DeSantis dismissed on Friday one of the theories that have circulated about election fraud in 2020 — that Venezuela could have hacked the voting machines — also calling other theories "unsubstantiated."
While campaigning in Iowa, DeSantis said that "All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true," and he addressed the one about Venezuela specifically. DeSantis' comments were picked up by multiple media outlets in Iowa.
DeSantis' comments signal a potentially significant shift by the Republican governor, who is a distant second to Trump in polls. While a majority of Republicans question the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's win in 2020, Republican presidential candidates have tiptoed around the issue of election fraud.
DeSantis, in rejecting Trump's claims the day after the ex-president was indicted for his actions around the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, may be showing that he's willing to part ways with Trump on 2020 election issues.
- Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment: A Political Scheme to Influence the Next Election
- Trump Digs Heels in on Election Conspiracy Theories
- How America Can Protect Elections from Hackers and Conspiracy Theories
- The Donald Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen and its lasting damage to American democracy
- How Conspiracy Theories Will Likely Impact the 2024 Election
“It was not an election that was conducted the way I think that we want to, but that’s different than saying Maduro stole votes or something like that,” DeSantis said, according to multiple media outlets. “Those theories, you know, proved to be unsubstantiated.”
The Florida governor also said he only watched "a little bit" of Trump's arraignment on Thursday.
DeSantis doesn't usually speak out about the allegations surrounding the 2020 elections and whether they believe they are true, but he has defended Trump before, calling his indictments "weaponization of the federal government."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics