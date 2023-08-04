DeSantis Dismisses Trump’s Theories of Election Fraud - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

DeSantis Dismisses Trump’s Theories of Election Fraud

'All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true,' DeSantis said while campaigning in Iowa

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

GOP candidate Ron DeSantis dismissed on Friday one of the theories that have circulated about election fraud in 2020 — that Venezuela could have hacked the voting machines — also calling other theories "unsubstantiated."

While campaigning in Iowa, DeSantis said that "All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true," and he addressed the one about Venezuela specifically. DeSantis' comments were picked up by multiple media outlets in Iowa.

DeSantis' comments signal a potentially significant shift by the Republican governor, who is a distant second to Trump in polls. While a majority of Republicans question the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's win in 2020, Republican presidential candidates have tiptoed around the issue of election fraud.

DeSantis, in rejecting Trump's claims the day after the ex-president was indicted for his actions around the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, may be showing that he's willing to part ways with Trump on 2020 election issues.

Read More

“It was not an election that was conducted the way I think that we want to, but that’s different than saying Maduro stole votes or something like that,” DeSantis said, according to multiple media outlets. “Those theories, you know, proved to be unsubstantiated.”

The Florida governor also said he only watched "a little bit" of Trump's arraignment on Thursday.

DeSantis doesn't usually speak out about the allegations surrounding the 2020 elections and whether they believe they are true, but he has defended Trump before, calling his indictments "weaponization of the federal government."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.