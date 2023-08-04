DeSantis Dismisses Trump’s Theories of Election Fraud

GOP candidate Ron DeSantis dismissed on Friday one of the theories that have circulated about election fraud in 2020 — that Venezuela could have hacked the voting machines — also calling other theories "unsubstantiated."

While campaigning in Iowa, DeSantis said that "All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true," and he addressed the one about Venezuela specifically. DeSantis' comments were picked up by multiple media outlets in Iowa.

DeSantis' comments signal a potentially significant shift by the Republican governor, who is a distant second to Trump in polls. While a majority of Republicans question the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's win in 2020, Republican presidential candidates have tiptoed around the issue of election fraud.

DeSantis, in rejecting Trump's claims the day after the ex-president was indicted for his actions around the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, may be showing that he's willing to part ways with Trump on 2020 election issues.

“It was not an election that was conducted the way I think that we want to, but that’s different than saying Maduro stole votes or something like that,” DeSantis said, according to multiple media outlets. “Those theories, you know, proved to be unsubstantiated.”

The Florida governor also said he only watched "a little bit" of Trump's arraignment on Thursday.

DeSantis doesn't usually speak out about the allegations surrounding the 2020 elections and whether they believe they are true, but he has defended Trump before, calling his indictments "weaponization of the federal government."