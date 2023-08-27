DeSantis Denounces ‘Scumbag’ Shooter Who Killed 3 in Jacksonville - The Messenger
DeSantis Denounces ‘Scumbag’ Shooter Who Killed 3 in Jacksonville

'He was targeting people based on their race. That is totally unacceptable,' the Florida governor said

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned the white gunman who killed three Black people in Jacksonville as a "scumbag" who was "racially motivated."

"This shooting, based on the manifesto they discovered from the scumbag that did this, was racially motivated," DeSantis said Saturday. "He was targeting people based on their race. That is totally unacceptable."

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told media that the shooter shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store before turning the gun on himself. The sheriff said the shooting was "racially motivated."

DeSantis offered condolences to families of the victims and denounced the shooter for taking the "coward's way out."

"This guy killed himself rather than face the music and accept responsibility for his actions. He took the coward’s way out," said DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
