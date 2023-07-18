DeSantis Defends Trump in Face of Potential Jan. 6 Indictment, But Says ‘He Should Have Come Out More Forcefully’ - The Messenger
Politics.
DeSantis Defends Trump in Face of Potential Jan. 6 Indictment, But Says ‘He Should Have Come Out More Forcefully’

The Florida governor said his toughest 2024 competition should not be held criminally responsible

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

GOP White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said that former President Donald Trump should have done more in regards to the January 6 Capitol riot, but said he shouldn't be held criminally responsible.

DeSantis was reacting to the announcement made by the former president and current Republican frontrunner that he is likely going to face another indictment, this time over his insistence the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

"I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn't do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully," DeSantis told a crowd in West Columbia, South Carolina, about Trump and his role on Jan. 6.

But he quickly shifted to say that he doesn't think that Trump did anything criminal.

"To try to criminalize that, that's a different issue entirely and I think we want to be in a situation where you don't have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail and that, unfortunately, is what we're seeing now," DeSantis said.

Trump released a statement on Tuesday saying he received a letter over the weekend informing him he's the target of a grand jury investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Smith is also overseeing a case in which Trump is charged with mishandling classified materials after leaving the White House.

Other 2024 GOP hopefuls including Nikki Haley and Asa Hutchinson have also reacted to Trump's announcement, with the former saying it's time to move on from the Republican's "drama" and the latter urging Trump to suspend his campaign.

