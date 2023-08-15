DeSantis Defends Trump After Latest Indictment: ‘Criminalization of Politics’

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday came to the defense of his top Republican Primary rival, former President Donald Trump, after the former president was indicted for the fourth time on Monday.

Trump is facing more than a dozen charges, including racketeering, out of Fulton County, Ga., related to his and others' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

In a conference with a number of media outlets, DeSantis blasted the state of Georgia for its handling of crime in major cities while sitting in front of a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

"Atlanta has huge problems with crime right now and there's been an approach to crime which has been less than exacting. I think there have been criminals that have been let out that shouldn't have been let out," he said.

The Florida governor and 2024 GOP hopeful blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for the "inordinate amount of resources" being put into the Trump indictment, arguing their are far worse crimes she could be focused on.

DeSantis took issue with Willis' office using RICO in the charges against Trump, noting RICO statutes are typically used to target organized crime and not politicians.

"I think it's an example of this criminalization of politics," he said. "I don't think that this is something that's good for the country."

Despite facing four indictments, Trump remains the clear leader among 2024 Republican candidates. DeSantis has seen his poll numbers drop amid Trump's constant attacks.

A new poll released Tuesday showed Chris Christie is now inching ahead of DeSantis in the key primary state of New Hampshire while Trump holds a double-digit lead over his competitors.