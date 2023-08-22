DeSantis Defends ‘Listless Vessels’ Comment: Some Put ‘Entertainment and Personality’ First - The Messenger
Politics.
DeSantis Defends ‘Listless Vessels’ Comment: Some Put ‘Entertainment and Personality’ First

The former governor has sparred with the Trump campaign over the comment

Eva Surovell
The former president has been critical of the Florida governor, who he has nicknamed “DeSanctus,” throughout the primary campaignJames Devaney/GC Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images

In an interview on Fox News, GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended a comment he made referring to former President Donald Trump's supporters as "listless vessels" in an interview with the Florida Standard late last week.

“Every Republican voter I’ve ever come in contact with — whether they’re strong for Trump, lukewarm or anything in between — wants us to stand on principle when you get elected or if you’re involved in this process," DeSantis siad. "One of the big problems with our party for many, many years is people say they’re going to do certain things and then don’t end up following through."

DeSantis criticized people who he says are "putting entertainment and personality" over "principle."

"At the end of the day, it’s what are we delivering for the people that have put us into office," DeSantis said.

The Florida governor will debate fellow GOP presidential candidates — with the exception of Trump — on Wednesday in Milwaukee as he looks to catch up to Trump's lead in the polls.

