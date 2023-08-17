DeSantis Debate Strategy Revealed in Memos Posted Online: Report

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' strategy for the first Republican Primary debate next week is to "defend" former President Donald Trump and "hammer" entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, according memos and internal polling reported by the New York Times.
One of the memos, which refers to DeSantis as "GRD," lists "four basic must-dos" for the Florida governor, including "take a sledgehammer" to Ramaswamy, "attack Joe Biden and the media," "defend" Trump in response to attacks from Chris Christie, and state his "positive vision."
"1. Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times. 2. State GRD’s positive vision 2-3 times. 3. Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response. 4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack," the memo says.
The firm who posted the hundreds of memos and advice for the debate, Axiom Strategies, is owned by Jeff Roe, the chief strategist of the DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down. They encouraged DeSantis to touch on most of those four topics at least two to five times, especially attacking Biden and the media, and his own campaign plan.
The New York Times received word of the documents by an unnamed person who is reportedly no associated with DeSantis' campaign or super PAC.
By law, super PACs cannot provide private strategical advice in political campaigns. To avoid breaking that law, super PACs will sometimes post polling documents in more obscure parts of the internet where only insider might know where to look, according to the Times. The organization posted these memos directly to their own website.
Much of the debate material, the Times reported, are focused on the former president, who is a key political rival to DeSantis. However, Trump has not yet confirmed if he will even attend the debate, which DeSantis has criticized him for.
- Vivek Ramaswamy DeSantis Debate Memo: He Is A ‘Super PAC Puppet’
- DeSantis Campaign Dismisses Super PAC Debate Strategy: ‘This Was Not A Campaign Memo’
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: Poll
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Sledgehammers, Robots and Tightropes: How The GOP Primary Field is Prepping For The First Debate
- Trump Says He’d Do Better Against Desantis ‘One on One’ After Challengers Meet Debate Threshold
One strategy in the memo says DeSantis could say Trump was "a breath of fresh air and the first president to tell the elite where to shove it," then add Trump "was attacked all the time, provoked attacks all the time, and it was nonstop."
Ramaswamy is a political upstart quickly gaining traction among Republican voters and there advice encouraged DeSantis to take a Trump-like approach to addressing him by calling him a nickname like "'Fake Vivek' Or 'Vivek the Fake.’ ”
The first GOP debate is Wednesday, Aug. 23 and hosted by Fox News.
