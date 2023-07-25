DeSantis Cuts More Than One-Third of Campaign Staff As Reset Continues 

Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is laying off one-third of its staff, expanding already announced cuts as he looks to reset his primary bid.
“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden. Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign,” campaign manager Generra Peck said in a written statement.
The layoffs, first reported by POLITICO, have come in two waves: 24 Tuesday and 14 more than a week ago, prior to the release of his first quarter financial report that showed his campaign had raised about $20 million more than any other in the field.
They come after two senior campaign advisers left to work for a pro-DeSantis group outside the campaign.
The cuts also come as the Florida governor looks to reset his campaign after weeks of low polling and barbs traded with former President Donald Trump.
