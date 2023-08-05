DeSantis Criticizes Trump’s ‘Juvenile’ Behavior: ‘Let’s Set a Good Standard for Our Children to Follow’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized his Republican presidential primary opponent Former President Donald Trump for his "phony" and "juvenile" insults at an event Friday.

“That is not the way a great nation should be conducting itself," said DeSantis at New Hampshire town hall. "That is not the way the president of the United States should be conducting himself.”

Pictured above, Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

"As Republicans, that will cause us to lose if we behave that way," DeSantis added.

DeSantis said he believed debates should be focused on the issues, not personal traits.

“We teach our kids to treat people the way you would want to be treated yourself,” said DeSantis. “[Trump] is running in 2024 on the things he promised to do in 2016 and didn't do.”

DeSantis recently underwent a campaign “reset” after his polling dropped from a high of around 40% of Republican voters in January to the 15% he currently has. Trump’s lead over the rest of the primary field has grown, with the former president now enjoying a polling average of 53.3% in the Republican presidential primary.