DeSantis Criticizes Trump’s ‘Juvenile’ Behavior: ‘Let’s Set a Good Standard for Our Children to Follow’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

DeSantis Criticizes Trump’s ‘Juvenile’ Behavior: ‘Let’s Set a Good Standard for Our Children to Follow’

The Florida governor's comments come after a campaign 'reset' following declining poll numbers

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized his Republican presidential primary opponent Former President Donald Trump for his "phony" and "juvenile" insults at an event Friday.

“That is not the way a great nation should be conducting itself," said DeSantis at New Hampshire town hall. "That is not the way the president of the United States should be conducting himself.”

Pictured above, Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said on Friday that AP Psychology can be taught in its “entirety.&quot;
Pictured above, Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said on Friday that AP Psychology can be taught in its “entirety."Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

"As Republicans, that will cause us to lose if we behave that way," DeSantis added.

DeSantis said he believed debates should be focused on the issues, not personal traits.

“We teach our kids to treat people the way you would want to be treated yourself,” said DeSantis. “[Trump] is running in 2024 on the things he promised to do in 2016 and didn't do.”

DeSantis recently underwent a campaign “reset” after his polling dropped from a high of around 40% of Republican voters in January to the 15% he currently has. Trump’s lead over the rest of the primary field has grown, with the former president now enjoying a polling average of 53.3% in the Republican presidential primary.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.