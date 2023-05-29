The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DeSantis Criticizes Debt Ceiling Deal, Says Country Is ‘Careening Towards Bankruptcy’

    The Florida governor called the strategy in the new deal 'totally inadequate'

    Mariana Labbate
    Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the new debt ceiling deal struck by President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy "totally inadequate" while on Fox and Friends on Monday.

    "Prior to this deal, our country was careening towards bankruptcy," he said. "After this deal, our country will still careening towards bankruptcy."

    He also pointed out that the $4-trillion in cuts are a "massive amount of spending."

    The House Rules Committee is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the bill, and some lawmakers, such as Senator Mitch McConnell, have already spoken out about it.

    The deadline estimated by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is June 5.

    In the same interview, DeSantis also addressed his presidential campaign launched earlier this month.

    "I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustpan of history," he said.

