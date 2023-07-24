DeSantis’ Campaign Warns Top Donors That Money Is Running Low: Report

Campaign officials for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned their top donors on Sunday that too much money had been spent in the campaign so far and they may have to make changes in how they handle money, according to a Politico report.
The announcement was made in Utah by campaign manager Generra Peck during a retreat with around 70 of DeSantis' top donors. According to Politico sources, she mentioned that too much money was spent on event planning and efforts that turned out to be ineffective.
The DeSantis' campaign has also spent a considerable amount of money on traveling, which included private jets, according to a Washington Post report.
To fix that, Generra explained the campaign would take a more “insurgent” posture, exposing DeSantis to more voters. Aides have mentioned, for example, more interview like his CNN sit-down last week.
“Let Ron be Ron,” is what Nick Iarossi a lobbyist and fundraiser for the DeSantis said during the retreat. “That’s what got him here. That’s what made him the leader that he is in Florida. We’re going back to our basics on all of this.”
It could also mean spending less money on fundraising, another source who attended the event said.
The campaign funding concerns come at a time where DeSantis' polling numbers have been consistently dwindling in the past few weeks.
