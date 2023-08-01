DeSantis Campaign Responds to Anti-Abortion Group’s Criticism - The Messenger
Politics.
DeSantis Campaign Responds to Anti-Abortion Group’s Criticism

Other candidates for the GOP nomination took the opportunity to reaffirm their positions on abortion

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban in his home state of Florida.Scott Olson/Getty Images

GOP White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign on Monday responded after the governor drew criticism from his 2024 GOP rivals and the conservative anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List for dodging whether he would sign a six-week federal ban on abortion if elected president. 

“Governor DeSantis delivers results and acts, especially when it comes to protecting life,” Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statment. “He did so in Florida by signing the heartbeat bill and will be a pro-life president.”

The governor, who signed a six-week ban in his home state of Florida, promised he would “always come down on the side of life” if elected president, but suggested that the issue should be left to the states to legislate, in an interview last week with Megyn Kelly.

DeSantis’ remarks during the interview were condemned by Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the the Susan B. Anthony List, who said the American president should be the “national defender of life” and issued a statement calling the Florida governor's position “unacceptable.”

Other candidates for the GOP nomination took the opportunity to reaffirm their positions on abortion, with Rep. Tim Scott posting on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, that Republicans should “not be retreating on life” and calling for a national 15-week ban.

Former Vice President Mike Pence piled on, posting that he will “always champion protections for the unborn” across the country.

DeSantis is currently the top rival of former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, though a poll published Monday showed the former president with a commanding 37-point lead.

