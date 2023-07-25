DeSantis Campaign Fires Aide Who Secretly Created Video With Nazi Imagery  - The Messenger
Politics
DeSantis Campaign Fires Aide Who Secretly Created Video With Nazi Imagery 

The video features the Florida governor at the center of an ancient symbol appropriated by Nazis and still used by some white supremacists

Published
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Ron DeSantis speaks on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. The DeSantis administration’s controversial educational policies resulted in the largest Black fraternity in the United States canceling a planned conference in Orlando. AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Ron DeSantis’ campaign fired a staff who secretly created and promoted a video online that used Nazi imagery. 

Semafor first reported the firing and The Messenger was able to confirm the news. 

The staffer, Nate Hochman, created a video that features the Florida governor at the center of the ancient symbol Sonnenrad that was appropriated by the Nazis and still used by some white supremacists.

Axios was the first to report that Hochman created the video on his own and shared it through a pro-DeSantis Twitter account called @desantiscams. He then retweeted the video but it was deleted shortly after. 

Hochman was a speechwriter for the campaign and previously worked for National Review as a reporter. 

Hochman’s firing is the latest hit to the campaign as it laid off more than one-third of its staff as it moves to reset the bid amid low polling numbers. 

