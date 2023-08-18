DeSantis Campaign Dismisses Super PAC Debate Strategy: ‘This Was Not A Campaign Memo’

GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' White House campaign denied knowledge of the recently published talking points and debate strategy put together by a super PAC backing his Republican primary bid, according to a new report.
“This was not a campaign memo and we were not aware of it prior to the article," DeSantis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo told CNN. "We are well accustomed to the attacks from all sides as the media and other candidates realize Ron DeSantis is the strongest candidate best positioned to take down Joe Biden.”
The memos, first reported by the New York Times, encouraged DeSantis to "hammer" Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate who has been gaining in recent polls, and defend former President Donald Trump from criticism while on stage.
Super PACs and candidates are not supposed to coordinate in any way. Though there is a history of groups trying to get around this by publishing advice or polling publicly so that anyone can see if they know where to look.
CNN reported that multiple sources informed them the talking points have prompted the ire of backers, who described the existence of the documents in the first place as “dumb.”
Vivek Ramaswamy DeSantis Debate Memo: He Is A 'Super PAC Puppet'
DeSantis Debate Strategy Revealed in Memos Posted Online: Report
Rep. Elise Stefanik Calls on DeSantis to Drop White House Bid After Debate Memo Appears Online
DeSantis Super PAC Trolls Trump For Possibly Skipping First Debate
DeSantis Refutes Top PAC Official Declaring Campaign Is 'Way Behind'
Early State Republicans Knock DeSantis for Daring to Campaign
