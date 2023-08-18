DeSantis Campaign Dismisses Super PAC Debate Strategy: ‘This Was Not A Campaign Memo’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

DeSantis Campaign Dismisses Super PAC Debate Strategy: ‘This Was Not A Campaign Memo’

A campaign spokesperson denied the campaign was aware of the memo before it was reported on

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis greets guests at Ashley’s BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' White House campaign denied knowledge of the recently published talking points and debate strategy put together by a super PAC backing his Republican primary bid, according to a new report.

“This was not a campaign memo and we were not aware of it prior to the article," DeSantis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo told CNN. "We are well accustomed to the attacks from all sides as the media and other candidates realize Ron DeSantis is the strongest candidate best positioned to take down Joe Biden.”

The memos, first reported by the New York Times, encouraged DeSantis to "hammer" Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate who has been gaining in recent polls, and defend former President Donald Trump from criticism while on stage.

Super PACs and candidates are not supposed to coordinate in any way. Though there is a history of groups trying to get around this by publishing advice or polling publicly so that anyone can see if they know where to look.

CNN reported that multiple sources informed them the talking points have prompted the ire of backers, who described the existence of the documents in the first place as “dumb.”

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.