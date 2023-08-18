DeSantis Campaign Dismisses Super PAC Debate Strategy: ‘This Was Not A Campaign Memo’

GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' White House campaign denied knowledge of the recently published talking points and debate strategy put together by a super PAC backing his Republican primary bid, according to a new report.

“This was not a campaign memo and we were not aware of it prior to the article," DeSantis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo told CNN. "We are well accustomed to the attacks from all sides as the media and other candidates realize Ron DeSantis is the strongest candidate best positioned to take down Joe Biden.”

The memos, first reported by the New York Times, encouraged DeSantis to "hammer" Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate who has been gaining in recent polls, and defend former President Donald Trump from criticism while on stage.

Super PACs and candidates are not supposed to coordinate in any way. Though there is a history of groups trying to get around this by publishing advice or polling publicly so that anyone can see if they know where to look.

CNN reported that multiple sources informed them the talking points have prompted the ire of backers, who described the existence of the documents in the first place as “dumb.”