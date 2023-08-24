DeSantis Backer Rep. Chip Roy Oddly Compares Governor’s 2024 Path to Ted Cruz in 2016 - The Messenger
DeSantis Backer Rep. Chip Roy Oddly Compares Governor’s 2024 Path to Ted Cruz in 2016

Roy's comparison came when asked about Trump's large lead over DeSantis

Alec Dent
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) participate in a debate sponsored by Fox News at the Fox Theatre on March 3, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

DeSantis surrogate Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, defended Ron DeSantis polling far behind former President Donald Trump in Republican voters by comparing the Florida governor's campaign to that of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2016, when Cruz lost the presidential primary, according to a report Thursday.

“Go back and look at where Ted [Cruz] was in the numbers in 2016,” Roy told The Atlantic's McKay Coppins, who said he then pointed out that Cruz lost by a wide margin in 2016.

“Well, but he won Iowa!” Roy reportedly replied.

Trump ended up winning 41 of the primaries and caucuses in 2016, bringing him to a win with 44.9% of the popular vote and 1,441 delegates. Cruz won 25.1% of the popular vote and 551 delegates.

Right now, DeSantis is polling at around 15%, with one recent poll showing him tied with Vivek Ramaswamy at 10%, while Trump has consistently polled above 50%.

