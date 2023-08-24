DeSantis Backer Rep. Chip Roy Oddly Compares Governor’s 2024 Path to Ted Cruz in 2016

DeSantis surrogate Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, defended Ron DeSantis polling far behind former President Donald Trump in Republican voters by comparing the Florida governor's campaign to that of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2016, when Cruz lost the presidential primary, according to a report Thursday.

“Go back and look at where Ted [Cruz] was in the numbers in 2016,” Roy told The Atlantic's McKay Coppins, who said he then pointed out that Cruz lost by a wide margin in 2016.

“Well, but he won Iowa!” Roy reportedly replied.

Trump ended up winning 41 of the primaries and caucuses in 2016, bringing him to a win with 44.9% of the popular vote and 1,441 delegates. Cruz won 25.1% of the popular vote and 551 delegates.

Right now, DeSantis is polling at around 15%, with one recent poll showing him tied with Vivek Ramaswamy at 10%, while Trump has consistently polled above 50%.