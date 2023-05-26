The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack Him

    The Florida governor called it “bizarre” that the former president would suggest Andrew Cuomo handled the Covid-19 pandemic better than him as governor of New York.

    Zachary Leeman
    JWPlayer

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at Donald Trump on Friday by accusing the former president and front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination of “moving left” on several key policy areas when compared to his past runs for the White House. 

    “I think it's interesting because he's been attacking me by moving left, so this is a different guy than 2015, 2016,” DeSantis said during an appearance on the Daily Wire’s “The Ben Shapiro Show."

    DeSantis, a former member of the U.S. House who launched his own presidential campaign earlier this week, went after Trump's presidential record for opposing an immigration bill and signing federal spending measures into law.

    “He attacked me for opposing an amnesty bill in the Congress. He did support this amnesty ... two million illegal aliens he wanted to amnesty. I opposed it because that's what America First principles dictate,” DeSantis said in reference to a 2018 bill that would have given a path to citizenship for around two million undocumented immigrants in exchange for tighter security policies at the border. 

    The Republican governor also knocked Trump when asked about him declaring “even” former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) handled the pandemic better than DeSantis because less people died in New York than Florida. As Shapiro noted, Trump was referring to raw numbers without adjusting for population.

    “How about the fact that he had the third-most deaths of any state… Even Cuomo did better. He was number four,” Trump said in a Thursday campaign video.

    DeSantis called the comparison “very bizarre,” noting the strict lockdown policies in New York compared to Florida. He accused Trump of “elevating” Dr. Anthony Fauci during the pandemic and said his Cuomo comparison proves he would respond to another pandemic in the same way as before. 

    “If he thinks Cuomo handled it better, that's an indication that if something like this were to happen again, he would double down and do what he did in March of 2020,” DeSantis said. 

