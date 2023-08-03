DeSantis Accepts Fox News Debate Challenge From California Gov. Gavin Newsom

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has accepted a challenge to debate Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, after months of sparring at a distance between the two high-profile politicians.

"You heard Gavin make the offer. Your answer is?" Fox News host Sean Hannity asked DeSantis on Wednesday.

"Absolutely," DeSantis replied with a smile. "I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where."

Newsom outlined his debate terms in a letter last week with possible locations being Georgia, Nevada, or North Carolina, saying that he wants to focus "on the impact of representation at the state level."

"November 8th or 10th. DeSantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games," Nathan Click, a spokesperson for Newsom said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two governors have butted heads on a number of issues in recent months including the migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard and Disney. DeSantis says Newsome has a "fixation" with Florida and he needs to "stop pussyfooting around." While Newsom, has said DeSantis is "undisciplined" and a "weak" 2024 presidential candidate.