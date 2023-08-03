DeSantis Accepts Fox News Debate Challenge From California Gov. Gavin Newsom

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has accepted a challenge to debate Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, after months of sparring at a distance between the two high-profile politicians.
"You heard Gavin make the offer. Your answer is?" Fox News host Sean Hannity asked DeSantis on Wednesday.
"Absolutely," DeSantis replied with a smile. "I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where."
- The DeSantis vs. Newsom Debate: Make America Florida, or California?
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Investigate Florida Officials Over Migrant Flights
- Gavin Newsom Hits Ron DeSantis Over Migrants Sent to California: ‘Kidnapping Charges?’
- DeSantis Proposed Rules for Debate with Newsom Include Video Introduction, Live Audience
- DeSantis Urges Newsom to Quit Fixating on Florida and Challenge Biden: ‘Stop Pussyfooting Around’
Newsom outlined his debate terms in a letter last week with possible locations being Georgia, Nevada, or North Carolina, saying that he wants to focus "on the impact of representation at the state level."
"November 8th or 10th. DeSantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games," Nathan Click, a spokesperson for Newsom said in a statement on Wednesday.
The two governors have butted heads on a number of issues in recent months including the migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard and Disney. DeSantis says Newsome has a "fixation" with Florida and he needs to "stop pussyfooting around." While Newsom, has said DeSantis is "undisciplined" and a "weak" 2024 presidential candidate.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics