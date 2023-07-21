Derek Chauvin to Ask Supreme Court to Review George Floyd Murder Conviction

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of second-degree murder for killing George Floyd in May of 2020, is planning to appeal his conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to his attorneys.
The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal citing that the "petitioner received a fair trial" and it is "time for this trial to come to a close," leading Chauvin to take his to the high court.
Chauvin’s attorney, William Mohrmann, told The Associated Press he believes Chauvin did not receive a fair trail because of pretrial publicity and fear of violence should he be acquitted. Mohrmann said they will now take these issues to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court only elects to hear anywhere from 100 to 150 appeals every year out of the more than 7,000 brought to them each year.
- Ex-Minneapolis Cop Convicted in George Floyd Death Could Face Additional Prison Time
- Minneapolis Police Showed Pattern of Discrimination, DOJ Probe Prompted by George Floyd’s Killing Finds
- Ex-Minneapolis Officer Gets Nearly 5 Years State Prison Time for Role in George Floyd’s Death
- France Reckons With Its George Floyd Moment
- Why Didn’t George Floyd’s Murder Change Policing in America?
On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on his neck for 9-and-a-half minutes on the street outside of a convenience store where Floyd attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill for a purchase. Bystander videos of the confrontation circulated the internet showing Floyd crying "I can't breathe," sparking outrage.
Protests against police brutality and racism launched across the nation demanding justice not only for Floyd's death, but the deaths of other Black Americans.
The former officer was sentence to 21 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a separate federal civil rights charge, which he is currently serving in Arizona simultaneously to his state sentence of 22-and-a-half years.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics