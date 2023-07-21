Derek Chauvin to Ask Supreme Court to Review George Floyd Murder Conviction

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of second-degree murder for killing George Floyd in May of 2020, is planning to appeal his conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to his attorneys.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal citing that the "petitioner received a fair trial" and it is "time for this trial to come to a close," leading Chauvin to take his to the high court.

Chauvin’s attorney, William Mohrmann, told The Associated Press he believes Chauvin did not receive a fair trail because of pretrial publicity and fear of violence should he be acquitted. Mohrmann said they will now take these issues to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court only elects to hear anywhere from 100 to 150 appeals every year out of the more than 7,000 brought to them each year.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on his neck for 9-and-a-half minutes on the street outside of a convenience store where Floyd attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill for a purchase. Bystander videos of the confrontation circulated the internet showing Floyd crying "I can't breathe," sparking outrage.

Protests against police brutality and racism launched across the nation demanding justice not only for Floyd's death, but the deaths of other Black Americans.

The former officer was sentence to 21 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a separate federal civil rights charge, which he is currently serving in Arizona simultaneously to his state sentence of 22-and-a-half years.