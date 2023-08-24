Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to Host ‘Extreme Heat Summit’

The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA have released new resources and will host an "Extreme Heat Summit" to help the U.S. prepare for temperature spikes.

"Heat remains the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States and its effects threaten our critical infrastructure," said a statement from DHS. "For instance, roadways, runways, and railways can begin to buckle and weaken; large demands on electrical grids and physical impacts of heat on power lines can lead to power outages; and data centers can lose cooling ability."

The resources encourage community leaders to make an extreme temperature response plan, with designated cooling centers and a database of vulnerable citizens who will need additional help.

FEMA and DHS also encourage making sure all buildings are up to code and are properly insulated and planting trees, among other ideas.

“As extreme heat, worsened by the climate crisis, threatens the lives, safety, and security of communities everywhere, the Biden-Harris Administration is working across all levels of government to ensure communities have resources to protect the public and our nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a statement.

The #SummerReady Extreme Heat Summit will take place on August 28, and will give community leaders an opportunity to hear Mayorkas and the team that put together the heat guide walk through the best practices they have put together.