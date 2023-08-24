Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to Host ‘Extreme Heat Summit’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to Host ‘Extreme Heat Summit’

With record high temperatures this summer, the Biden administration has put together a guide for community leaders to protect vulnerable citizens and infrastructure

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
At a time when the country is facing 75 extreme heat warnings, farmers are feeling the bruntMario Tama/Getty

The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA have released new resources and will host an "Extreme Heat Summit" to help the U.S. prepare for temperature spikes.

"Heat remains the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States and its effects threaten our critical infrastructure," said a statement from DHS. "For instance, roadways, runways, and railways can begin to buckle and weaken; large demands on electrical grids and physical impacts of heat on power lines can lead to power outages; and data centers can lose cooling ability."

The resources encourage community leaders to make an extreme temperature response plan, with designated cooling centers and a database of vulnerable citizens who will need additional help.

FEMA and DHS also encourage making sure all buildings are up to code and are properly insulated and planting trees, among other ideas.

“As extreme heat, worsened by the climate crisis, threatens the lives, safety, and security of communities everywhere, the Biden-Harris Administration is working across all levels of government to ensure communities have resources to protect the public and our nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a statement.

The #SummerReady Extreme Heat Summit will take place on August 28, and will give community leaders an opportunity to hear Mayorkas and the team that put together the heat guide walk through the best practices they have put together.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.