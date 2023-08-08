Dems Name Former Biden Adviser Minyon Moore as Convention Chair

The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday named Minyon Moore as chairwoman of the Democratic National Convention set to take place in Chicago next summer, per a DNC aide.

Moore, who previously advised President Joe Biden in his search for a Supreme Court justice, also served as the DNC’s chief executive and as political director in former President Bill Clinton’s administration.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve as Chair to the 2024 Democratic National Convention in my hometown of Chicago, Illinois," Moore said in a statement. "I am grateful to the team members who have already been working hard, and know that through their work, and the strong team we continue to build, that this convention will be a success."

Along with Moore, the DNC announced a few other convention leadership posts.

Minyon Moore speaks onstage during the dedication ceremony of the Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden and Monument at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center & National Historic Site on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Alex Hornbrook, who directed the convention selection process, will serve as the convention executive director.

Louisa Terrell, who previously served in the White House and DNC Deputy Executive Director Roger Lau, will also serve in convention roles, NBC News reported.

The Democratic National Convention will be held in August 2024.