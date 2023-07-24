Democrats Urge McConnell to End Tuberville’s Hold on Military Promotions - The Messenger
Democrats Urge McConnell to End Tuberville’s Hold on Military Promotions

The letter calls Tuberville's hold "imprudent" and a risk to national security.

Mariana Labbate
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks at a news conference after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on June 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Monday wrote a letter Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell urging him to help put an end to Sen. Tommy Tuberville's blockade of military promotions.

"We urge you to exercise your leadership and prevail on Senator Tuberville to end his reckless hold," the letter reads.

Eight senators signed the letter — Elizabeth Warren, Jacky Rosen, Richard Blumenthal, Tim Kaine, Angus S. King Jr., Mark Kelly and Tammy Duckworth, led by Mazie K. Hirono.

"He continues to try to force his personal beliefs on the women and men who volunteer to serve our country, creating unnecessary havoc and punishing service members for a policy they had no part in writing," they wrote.

The Democratic senators also called it "imprudent" and a risk to national security, besides the fact that many military posts are vacating and with no Senate-approved successors.

So far, Tuberville has blocked over 200 military promotions since February, in protest over the Pentagon's policy of ensuring abortion access for service members, including reimbursement for out of state travels and time off.

Duckworth, among others, had already addressed Tuberville's hold, accusing him of "jeopardizing national security." Even President Joe Biden has addressed the issue, calling Tuberville's actions a "ridiculous position."

Tuberville still counts on the support of GOP members of the House and other Republicans across the country, such as Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

