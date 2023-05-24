Democrats Unload on House GOP Amid Debt Limit Standoff

House Democrats ramped up their attacks Wednesday against their Republican counterparts over the debt ceiling negotiations, arguing that the rival party has no interest in reaching a compromise with the White House as a crucial deadline nears.

“Why are House Republicans being so unreasonable and so extreme?” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) asked during a news conference alongside other top Democratic leaders.

“Unfortunately, we can only really draw one conclusion as we are on the brink of default: House Republicans are determined to either extract deep, painful cuts that will hurt the health, the safety or the wellbeing of everyday Americans, or crash the economy, default on our debt and trigger a painful recession,” Jeffries said. “Those are the two options that House Republicans see as the only viable paths forward.”

With members of the House Freedom Caucus opposed to supporting anything less than the debt ceiling bill that the GOP-controlled House passed last month, a significant number of Democrats would likely need to vote with other Republicans to pass any agreement between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said McCarthy has to “come to the table” to get Democrats’ support.

“We have seen him over and over again say that he will not negotiate,”

Ocasio-Cortez said, repeating a line of attack Republicans have used against Biden. “They are engaged in hostage-keeping, not negotiation.”

White House and House Republican negotiators met again Wednesday, but have yet to make a significant breakthrough on a deal to impose strict budget caps in exchange for raising the debt ceiling to avoid a default on the nation’s debt, which the Treasury Department has repeatedly warned could come as soon as June 1.

Democrats are frustrated by House Republicans’ unwillingness to relent on their position for 10-year budget caps at fiscal year 2022 levels with 1% annual growth, even as the White House offered to agree to capping spending at fiscal year 2023 levels.

In all, House GOP negotiators have rejected $3 trillion in proposals, according to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who spoke to the White House on Tuesday.

“They’re not negotiating at all — unreasonable, extreme, cruel,” Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said of the House GOP’s negotiating team.

Some members of the CPC have called on Republicans to join Democrats in supporting

a clean debt ceiling increase. They have also urged President Joe Biden to use the

14th Amendment to raise the debt limit if necessary, a move the White House has said “won’t deal” with the current issue.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) announced that all 213 House Democrats have signed a discharge petition, a longshot effort to push through a clean debt ceiling bill that requires at least five Republicans to sign on. So far, there appears to be little appetite among the Republican conference to go that route.

The White House also went on the offensive Wednesday, blasting House Republicans for not moving toward a compromise.

“This is a manufactured crisis, plain and simple,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “Averting default is the responsibility of every member of Congress.”

Even as she singled out a handful of GOP lawmakers, Jean-Pierre maintained that Republican negotiators are working in “good faith” to avoid a default.

Jeffries, on the other hand, said it’s not clear House Republicans are interested in finding common ground or negotiating in good faith “because they have rejected every single reasonable proposal that the Biden administration has put on the table.”

He also acknowledged that there aren’t sufficient Democratic votes for what he characterized as deep, painful spending cuts.

Jayapal didn’t say whether she would vote against an agreement. “We don’t draw

red lines about what a final bill is,” she said.

What Republicans are saying: In a memo Wednesday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) called on his Republican colleagues to “hold the line” on the bill they passed tying a debt limit increase to spending cuts.

Roy’s memo outlines the “critical” reforms in the legislation. “[A]nd none should be abandoned solely for the quest of a ‘deal,’” he warned.

Still, McCarthy has expressed optimism that negotiators can strike a deal. He said late Wednesday afternoon that talks were "going a little better."