Democrats, Unions Sign No Strike Pledge Ahead of Chicago Convention

Democrats hosting the party’s convention in Chicago next year will sign a Labor Peace Agreement for the massive meeting on Tuesday, promising to use union labor for the event in exchange for a no-strike pledge from the unions.

While this is a traditional step in the convention process, this agreement between Democrats, Chicago’s labor federation and nine individual unions is broader than past conventions. While the agreement will cover the convention area, it will also include hotel workers as well, ensuring there will be no strikes impacting where the thousands of delegates will stay in Chicago.

“With President Biden and Chair Harrison's partnership, we didn't just get a strong, comprehensive Labor Peace Agreement done for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, we got it done earlier than any convention in recent memory,” said Bob Reiter, Chicago Federation of Labor President. “The Chicago labor movement can't wait to welcome the DNC to our beautiful city next year.”

National and local Democrats also celebrated the agreement.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said the agreement is “more expansive than in years past and comes earlier in the process than ever before.” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson heralded the city as a “union town, and our convention will put that on display for the whole world to see.” And Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Tuesday’s “signing of the 2024 convention labor agreement is yet another example of how we put our workers first.”

In addition to the Chicago Federation of Labor, the unions signing the agreement include IATSE, IBEW Local 134, IUOE Local 399, Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, Riggers, Machinery Movers & Machinery Erectors Local Union 136, SEIU Local 1, Teamsters Local 727, UNITE HERE Local 1, and United Steelworkers Local 17U Decorators Union.

Biden has touted himself as the most pro-union president in recent history and has received considerable union support in the early months of his campaign.

Union voters have been critical to Biden throughout his career, but no time more so than in 2020 when he defeated Donald Trump, who overperformed with union voters in 2016. In 2020, Biden won 56% of votes from union households, according to exit polls, up from the 51% that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won in 2016. Trump’s support from union households fell, too, from 42% in 2016 to 40% in 2020.