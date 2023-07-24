Democrats Trash GOP for Revealing FBI Intel on Biden Family

House Democrats are attacking Republicans' "brazen disregard" of FBI warnings against releasing the contents of a law-enforcement document related to the federal probe of Hunter Biden.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., last week released a semi-redacted version of an FBI report that contains an informant's allegations of bribery against the Bidens. The Messenger reported exclusively last week about the FBI's repeated warnings.

FBI officials on several occasions cautioned lawmakers about the dangers of releasing the document. Now, Democrats are going after Republicans for not heeding those warnings, according to an internal Democratic memo obtained by The Messenger.

“Chairman Comer’s and Senator Grassley’s decision to publicly release the form is in brazen disregard of the safety of FBI human sources and the integrity of its investigations,” said the memo, which was written by Democratic staff to the members they serve of the House Oversight Committee.

The FBI document released by Republicans, called an FD-1023 form — used by FBI agents to record unverified information from informants — has been at the center of Republican investigations into the Bidens.

The FBI form contains allegations that Hunter Biden and another Biden family member received money from a Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma Holdings, in exchange for foreign policy decisions.

Joe and Hunter Biden attend a women's ice hockey preliminary game between the United States and China in Vancouver, Canada. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Although lawmakers on the House Oversight panel viewed the document behind closed doors last month, Grassley decided to release the document after he said he received it from a Justice Department whistleblower.

Federal officials warned lawmakers in a May 30 letter that “closely protecting” information about the source could “prevent a chilling of FBI’s recruitment of sources and their candor in reporting." Keeping the information secure, bureau officials said, would help to "protect sources and individuals associated with them from being physically harmed or even killed.”

The document released by Grassley on Thursday was even less redacted than the one viewed by House lawmakers, a Democratic source familiar with the form told The Messenger. The material released by Grassley revealed that Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm named in the alleged bribery scheme, was the source of the information.

Republicans defended their decision to publicly release the form in spite of repeated warnings from law enforcement. Grassley’s office noted to The Messenger last week that the version released by Grassley included redactions and that the actual FBI document was marked "unclassified."

"Democrats and the media sought to link the FD-1023 to the Bidens’ activity in Ukraine long before this document became public, citing information that only the FBI and DOJ could have known," a Grassley spokesperson said in a statement issued to The Messenger.

Democrats also went after the contents of the form, saying in the memo “the form provides no new or additional support for their corruption allegations against the President or Hunter Biden.”

“Instead, its release merely seeks to breathe new life into years-old conspiracy theories, initially peddled by Rudy Giuliani, that have been thoroughly debunked,” the memo said.