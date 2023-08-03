Democrats Press McCarthy for Gun Control Vote
The more than 100 members of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force called the Speaker to schedule the votes 'as soon as possible'
The more than 100 members of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force on Thursday called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to schedule votes on gun violence legislation "as soon as possible."
“We are disappointed that Republican leadership canceled votes in July with so many pressing issues facing our country. Foremost amongst those is the gun violence crisis that is the leading cause of death for children in America,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter, first reported by The Hill.
“As Members of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, we call on you to schedule votes on gun violence prevention legislation as soon as possible this year,” they continued. “We also have a new standing request that should the vote schedule fall apart again, you would fill that time to vote on life-saving gun violence prevention legislation, instead of canceling votes altogether.”
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., put out a separate statement marking the four year anniversary of a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart that left 23 dead.
"While extreme MAGA Republicans have shown that they are willing to flood our communities with weapons of war, House Democrats are continuing to fight for common sense gun safety legislation, like universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons like the one used in the El Paso shooting," Jeffries said in a statement.
