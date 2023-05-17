Democrats Move to Expel Santos from Congress, Force GOP to Vote
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the bipartisan House Ethics Committee should “move rapidly” in its investigation into the New York congressman.
Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., began the process on Tuesday to force a House floor vote on expelling Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from serving in Congress.
"Republicans now have a chance to demonstrate to Americans that an admitted criminal should not serve in the House of Representatives," Garcia wrote.
Garcia's expulsion resolution will require Republicans to either break from Santos or vote to support him. The resolution needs a two-thirds majority to pass and could be taken up this week.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, reacted to the move on Tuesday, saying the House Ethics Committee should “move rapidly” on its investigation into Santos.
- House Sends Santos Expulsion Effort to Ethics Committee
- House Democrats Target Vulnerable Republicans Over Santos Vote
- George Santos Draws Democratic Challengers For 2024 Despite Doubts He’ll Be the GOP Nominee
- Arizona Democrats ‘Frustrated’ by National Democrats’ Caution on Sinema’s Possible Reelection Bid
- Ethics Committee Disregarded DOJ Request to Hold Off on Santos Probe
If Santos is expelled, Republicans would still control the House, but by an even slimmer margin.
Last week, federal prosecutors charged Santos with 13 felony counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress. He pleaded not guilty.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics