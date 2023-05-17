Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., began the process on Tuesday to force a House floor vote on expelling Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from serving in Congress.

"Republicans now have a chance to demonstrate to Americans that an admitted criminal should not serve in the House of Representatives," Garcia wrote.

Garcia's expulsion resolution will require Republicans to either break from Santos or vote to support him. The resolution needs a two-thirds majority to pass and could be taken up this week.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, reacted to the move on Tuesday, saying the House Ethics Committee should “move rapidly” on its investigation into Santos.

If Santos is expelled, Republicans would still control the House, but by an even slimmer margin.

Last week, federal prosecutors charged Santos with 13 felony counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress. He pleaded not guilty.