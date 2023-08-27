Democrats Mobilize Early to Combat Misinformation Among Latino Voters in 2024

After losing ground with Latino voters in recent elections, Democratic organizations are laying the groundwork early in the 2024 cycle to combat what they see as one of the root causes: misinformation.

Groups are beginning to test messages on issues areas where they are seeing misleading and false information spread in Latino communities, such as the economy, health care, education and LGBTQ rights, in hopes of countering Democrats’ slipping support with a key constituency in the next election.

“When we're looking at disinformation that will be effective in targeting the Latino community, it's going to be less on government trying to take away your rights, and it's going to be more on government trying to control your ability to think freely,” said Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO at Voto Latino, a non-profit organization that focuses on registering young Hispanic and Latino Americans to vote.

Kumar said Voto Latino is tracking misinformation related to school choice and anti-transgender rhetoric that is currently targeting mothers from the Latino and African American communities. For example, she cited radio ads and pamphlets that were distributed in key battleground states by conservative groups during the 2022 midterm elections claiming that Biden and some progressive allies were forcing children to transition to become transgender. Some of the messaging has also tried to tie that claim with school choice, saying that public schools are indoctrinating children into being part of the LGBTQ community.

She said that her group, along with the NAACP, have begun a counter-messaging campaign to combat that rhetoric, but it’s been difficult because “it had basically gone stealth, and we weren’t able to address it until it went live.”

“Now what we're doing is identifying, how did that anti-trans messaging, how did that do with the Latino community, and unpacking that so that we can be better equipped when it comes to those messages,” she said.

Local officials and organizers in South Florida, which saw some of the largest impacts of disinformation in recent elections, are already deploying their own efforts as well.

Ana Sofia Pelaez, co-founder and executive director of the Miami Freedom Project, a progressive grassroots organizing group, said her organization has focused heavily on training Democratic organizers to appear on Spanish language TV and radio.

“Some people, because of the disinformation, have that concern of well, if I go on these shows, if I present this viewpoint, it's going to be used against us in some way,” Pelaez said. “It's like well, no, you have to keep showing up. And we have to make sure that our voices are heard.”

Pelaez said she has seen a lot of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric targeting the Latino community.

“Any conversation that we can have that would be supportive is seen as an indoctrination as opposed to this is an embattled community that we need to support,” Pelaez said. “Any move to be empathetic or create avenues for them are seen as a kind of indoctrination program.”

One line of attack from Republicans that has particularly resonated with Latino voters in recent elections is casting President Joe Biden and other Democratic politicians as socialists. That was especially pronounced in South Florida, where many residents fled from countries with authoritarian leaders such as Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

The messaging in some Spanish-language media has compared Biden to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, as well as used the phrases “progresista” or “progresismo” — or progressive — to describe the Democratic Party. Those phrases have been used by many authoritarian leaders in Latin America.

Experts say the Latino population in particular has been susceptible to disinformation due to campaigns targeting Spanish speakers on radio, social media and WhatsApp. Without many of the same checks and balances in place for English-language media, conspiracy theories are often able to spread faster and more widely.

“The subgroup of the overall population, not just among Latinos, who's most likely to receive misinformation are non-English speakers and Spanish speakers being the greatest of that group,” said Gabriel Sanchez, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in governance studies at The Brookings Institution.

Sanchez also pointed to a 2022 NALEO National Latino Voter Tracking Poll that showed roughly one-third (34%) of Latino voters believed Trump’s claim that there was cheating or fraud in the 2020 election was “mostly true. He predicted that misinformation aimed at Latinos would be even “more consequential” in the 2024 election than 2022 or 2020.

Democratic organizations are laying the groundwork early in the 2024 election cycle to combat disinformation in Latino communities. Getty Images

Next steps to win over Latino voters

But Democrats know they will need to do more than just push back against disinformation to win back the Latino voters they have lost, starting with promoting their own vision.

For its part, the Biden campaign is focusing on the administration’s economic accomplishments and lowering drug prices.As part of a recently announced $25 million ad campaign in battleground states, the Biden campaign is specifically targeting Hispanic voters in Florida.

“The way the candidates really need to focus is we have to stop the ‘I am not’ retort that's been going on, and we have to say ‘I am,’” said Maria-Elena Lopez, first vice chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.

Some also think Trump’s indictments, particularly related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, could have an impact on Latino voters in the campaign.

Kumar said that many of the Latinos who have come to the United States in the last 30 to 40 years did so because they were economic asylees.

“They were fleeing the very corruption that Trump espouses,” she said. “When they see that his corruption ran so deeply, that it mimics what they fled, I think it's an incredible opportunity to send Trump packing.”

But others say that sort of argument hasn’t taken hold in the Latino community thus far.

“The majority of Republican supporters, like Trump supporters, in the Latino community, they do not associate anything that Trump has done with anything that has happened in their countries, even though the parallels are there,” Lopez said.