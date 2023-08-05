Democrats Introduce Bill Taxing Semiautomatic Firearms at 1000%: Report
The tax would also apply to high-capacity magazines
A group of Democrats introduced legislation to tax semiautomatic firearms and high-capacity magazines at 1000% according to a report Saturday.
Fox News reported that the bill was introduced Friday by Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., and 24 of his colleagues.
Beyer put forth a similar bill, H.R. 8401, last year, but it failed to advance to a vote. Last year’s version of the bill included a 1000% tax on any gun or magazine that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
“Again and again assault weapons designed for use on the battlefield have been used in mass shootings at schools, grocery stores, hospitals, churches, synagogues, malls, theaters, bars, and so on,” Beyer said when introducing the bill last year.
The 2023 bill has not been made publicly available at this time, making it unclear if the new iteration will maintain the exact same parameters.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics