Democrats Introduce Bill Taxing Semiautomatic Firearms at 1000%: Report

The tax would also apply to high-capacity magazines

Alec Dent
A group of Democrats introduced legislation to tax semiautomatic firearms and high-capacity magazines at 1000% according to a report Saturday.

Fox News reported that the bill was introduced Friday by Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., and 24 of his colleagues.

Beyer put forth a similar bill, H.R. 8401, last year, but it failed to advance to a vote. Last year’s version of the bill included a 1000% tax on any gun or magazine that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

“Again and again assault weapons designed for use on the battlefield have been used in mass shootings at schools, grocery stores, hospitals, churches, synagogues, malls, theaters, bars, and so on,” Beyer said when introducing the bill last year.

The 2023 bill has not been made publicly available at this time, making it unclear if the new iteration will maintain the exact same parameters.

