House Democrats Host Forum on Efforts to Ban Abortion Pill (Exclusive)
Democrats are elevating the abortion issue ahead of the 2024 election cycle
House Democrats will host abortion advocates, experts and providers for a roundtable next week to highlight Republican attempts to restrict and ban abortion pills at the state level, raising a hot button issue as election season approaches.
The roundtable next Monday hosted by Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Cori Bush, D-Mo. and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, details of which were first obtained by The Messenger, comes as access to abortion medication is being challenged in the federal court system. Medication abortions account for over half of U.S. abortions.
“Medication abortion—particularly Mifepristone—is not dangerous, but you know what is? Forcing people, disproportionately Black and brown folks, to give birth in our country where childbirth can be deadly, where people are routinely denied health care, and where housing costs and child care are regularly out of reach,” Bush said.
The Democrats, who all sit on the House Oversight Committee, will host the abortion advocates, experts and providers, giving them the opportunity to sound off on their personal experiences with medication abortion and the dangers of attempts to restrict its availability.
“This roundtable gives voice to the victims of the GOP’s post-Dobbs clampdown across America on reproductive health services and reproductive rights,” Raskin said.
The fall of Roe v. Wade has seen a wave of restrictive abortions policies sweep across many Republican-led states. The move by House Democrats to host the roundtable next week elevates the issue as the 2024 election season approaches, with abortion expected to continue to be one of the top issues on the campaign trail.
“My hope is that this hearing serves as a message to the public that we are not backing down and to Republicans that we are not giving up,” Bush said.
The future of abortion medication is still up in the air. An April ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court preserved access to mifepristone, one of the leading medications. But federal lawsuits continue to challenge the legality of the pill, with opponents arguing the Food and Drug Administration overstepped in approving the drug decades ago. It is likely the case will eventually make its way back to the Supreme Court.
House Democratic leaders on Wednesday teed off on Republican efforts to restrict abortion access at both the state and national level. Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., the number three Democrat in the chamber, said Republicans want a nationwide ban on abortions.
"This is not the Republican party of states' rights anymore," Aguilar said. "It's deeply dangerous and women continue to fear that they'll be prosecuted for traveling across state lines to receive the care that they are entitled to."
