Democrats Fret ‘Historic’ Arizona Latina Vying to Succeed Ruben Gallego Could be Denied

Ruben Gallego was speaking to a group of seniors and retirees in early August at his first town hall since his wife gave birth to their daughter, when a question from the audience caught him slightly off guard, eliciting a laugh.

Asked about who is going to take his place in Arizona's 3rd congressional district — a safe Democratic seat that includes downtown Phoenix — since he is giving it up to run for U.S. Senate, Gallego acknowledged the question was a good one by "whoever tried that," stressing that he was not going to endorse in the race.

But he also said his district is home to the "heart of the Latino community" that has been there for hundreds of years, as well as a longtime Black population. At the time there were three Latinas running for the seat whom Gallego called friends, but two have since dropped out.

"They're great fighters for the community," Gallego said, before dropping the silent hammer. "It would be great to have me replaced by the first Latina ever elected to Congress in Arizona."

That wish is complicated by the candidacy of Iranian-American Yassamin Ansari, the vice mayor of Phoenix, who is running for the seat and has raised more money than Raquel Terán, a longtime organizer and former chair of the Arizona Democratic Party. Terán has racked up big endorsements from the League of Conservation Voters, LUCHA Arizona, and the political heavyweight in the state, popular Sen. Mark Kelly.

Asked about the race after his town hall, Gallego did not take the bait when asked if a Latina running in a district that is 65% Latino would help him win his race by galvanizing voters he is looking to activate across the state in a possible three-way race for Senate, saying only that he's staying out of the race because he has friends running in it.

Still, a source close to the campaign noted that Gallego has a clear preference in the race.

"We all know that Ruben would be devastated if his seat was held by anything other than a Latina, with it being a majority-Latino district," the source said, adding that the Congressional Hispanic Caucus would also be upset to lose seats as they try to grow their numbers.

"She Hasn't Been Here for the Struggle"

Demonstrators prepare to march through downtown to protest Arizona's controversial immigration law SB1070 on May 29, 2010 in Phoenix, Arizona. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Arizona, where the legacy of the strident anti-immigrant SB1070 law lives within a Hispanic community that marched against the ability for law enforcement to racially profile community members to ask for immigration papers, that activism has birthed a generation of advocates.

They range from people like Gallego and Terán, who would go on to become powerful elected officials, but also grassroots activists that have become leaders of influential organizations in the state. They have turned the tide from the likes of former state Senate powerhouse Russell Pearce and former sheriff Joe Arpaio to morphing Arizona into a state with a Democratic governor, senator, and secretary of state.

And those activists say that while Terán was a fighter for the cause, Ansari was not.

"It's a work thing," one respected longtime member of the movement said. "She hasn't been here for the struggle."

But most Arizona Democrats and activists who spoke with The Messenger were not overtly critical of Ansari, they were just of the belief that a win by Terán would be historic and emotionally impactful.

Alejandra Gomez, the executive director of LUCHA Arizona, is the kind of leader that has deep ties to the Latino and immigrant community in the state, and has also greatly helped Democratic candidates over the last 14 years. In an interview with The Messenger she became emotional recalling Terán's effect on her journey, explaining that the former Arizona state senator was the organizer who first got her into activism years ago.

"We would have the first Latina congresswoman, but we would also have a grassroots community organizer that organized tens of thousands of community members for over a decade against the politics of hate from the various elected officials of the past like Russell Pearce and (former governor) Jan Brewer," Gomez said.

Ansari has an impressive resume. An alum of Stanford and Cambridge, she has championed climate action since 2014 when she worked for United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and was on the climate team that worked on the Paris Climate Agreement. She also worked as deputy policy director for the Global Climate Action Summit, and senior policy advisor to UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierres.

The first Iranian-American elected in Arizona, Ansari worked with refugee communities during college summers at refugee camps in Jordan, and touted leading efforts as Phoenix Vice Mayor to establish the office of refugee support, including $8.3 million in federal funds.

Ansari, 31, told The Messenger that the most pressing issues of our time will have to be dealt with by her generation and that as a hardworking daughter of immigrants she has fought for and delivered on issues ranging from refugees and housing to raising wages and climate action. She stressed that the district she is seeking to represent includes Phoenix and Glendale which are on the "frontlines of the climate crisis."

Asked about the legacy of SB1070 and those who fought against it, she said she has a great deal of respect for that history, and loves the diversity of Arizona, which she has tried to reflect as part of her campaign, from Latinos and the Black community to refugees.

But while she respects that history, she said something that differentiates her is that constituents "are not just looking for someone who can stop bills and stand up to the Joe Arpaios, Donald Trumps, and Kari Lakes"—they also want someone who can pass legislation and get things done to deliver significant resources to the community.

She received the endorsement of Obama White House alum Ben Rhodes, who served as national security advisor, who said her focus on the climate and work as vice mayor of Phoenix demonstrated a blend of local and global leadership the country badly needs right now.

State senator Eva Diaz also endorsed Ansari. She told The Messenger that Ansari is the most prepared to tackle the challenges facing residents and has a record of focusing on education by promoting securing Phoenix's Promise program, which includes $5 million for scholarships.

Arizona State Sen. Raquel Teran speaks to supporters at an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on November 08, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Asked about the possibility of the first Latina member of Congress from Arizona, Diaz, who is Mexican-American, would only say that Ansari is the "hardest working candidate in this race."

What Terán has over Ansari, however, is the endorsement of Sen. Kelly.

Two sources familiar with Kelly's endorsement said he is genuinely fond of Terán. Due to former senator John McCain's death, Kelly had to win a special election to replace him and then run again shortly thereafter, which meant he was basically running for Senate for four years straight.

"That's really hard and when you run for office you find out who your friends are," one source said, of Kelly's view that Terán is "reliable" and "one of the good guys in life" due to her helping him win in her role as the former state party chair.

"At an emotional level, when he was asked 'Will you endorse Raquel?' he was like, 'Yes absolutely, she's the type of person we need more of in public life, someone you can rely on, someone whose word matters."

The other source stressed that Kelly doesn't endorse many people.

"She was a big part of his victory, her support helped lead to two straight senate wins," they said.

The second source, an Arizona Democratic political veteran, stressed that they personaly like Ansari a lot, but Terán was on the "frontlines" for years fighting Pearce and Arpaio, and also activating voters since 2007 with groups like Mi Familia Vota and the League of Conservation Voters.

Reinforcements Coming for Terán?

Where Ansari has undoubtedly had an edge over the entire field before it dwindled was in fundraising, with Kinetic Strategies, which is working on her campaign, touting her raising $500,000 in the quarter after her April campaign launch, more than her opponents combined.

Sources close to BOLDPAC, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, suggest however that with the other Latina candidates dropping out of the race, the outside group will jump in to back Terán and along with allies invest at least $500,000 in the race.

BOLDPAC will be having meetings next week to discuss their endorsement slate but no decisions have been made at this time, The Messenger has learned.

Still, an investment of that size would even help Gallego, some Arizona Democrats argue.

While Gallego told The Messenger in Buckeye, Arizona that his campaign would help lift all boats due to his focus on engaging communities of color and Latino voters, others suggest Terán on the ballot would be helpful to his campaign in the general election where every vote will matter.

"I think it would help Ruben," the longtime Arizona Democrat said. "In a three-way race, one thing he'll want is to do well with Latino voters and make sure turnout is as high as possible, and having the chance of electing the first Latina congresswoman from the state of Arizona could galvanize Latinos in that district."

