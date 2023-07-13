Democrats Fear Biden’s Granddaughter Snub Could Undermine Family-First Image

President Joe Biden has built a brand over the decades as a family man, someone who often quotes his late mother in speeches, gushes about his wife, and even invited one of his granddaughters and her husband to reside on the third floor of the White House.

“I have six grandchildren, and I’m crazy about them,” Biden said at a Take Your Child to Work event at the White House in April. “And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke.”

President Joe Biden participates in a Take Your Child to Work Day welcome on the South Lawn of the White House, April 27, 2023, in Washington, DC. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

But there’s one grandchild he has not spoken to or won’t speak of: his seventh, who was born following a brief encounter between an Arkansas woman and son Hunter Biden, who initially denied paternity.

Now that Biden is ramping up his reelection bid, Democrats worry that the president’s family-first persona could be undermined by his grandfatherly cold shoulder – especially after a New York Times story and scathing Maureen Dowd op-ed took him to task for refusing to acknowledge the 4-year-old.

A new Messenger/Harris poll conducted by HarrisX shows that 55% of voters said the president should acknowledge his seventh grandchild, while 45% said it should be a private family matter. Broken down by party, roughly 4 in 10 Democrats said Biden should acknowledge her, compared to 6 in 10 independents and 7 in 10 Republicans.

Biden aides have been told in strategy sessions that the president has six, not seven, grandchildren, according to the Times, which details how the child speaks of her grandfather and father “often … but she has not met them.” Hunter Biden fought against giving the child his surname and her mother finally dropped the request.

“I think it is a problem for him because it undercuts his image as a nice guy and a family man,” said Democratic strategist Brad Bannon, reflecting what other Democrats have said in recent days. “It undermines his biggest strength. And that’s the kind of thing voters would think about.

“Why would this guy not meet his granddaughter?” Bannon added. “It cuts across the grain of the Biden image.”

Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton University, agreed that it could potentially harm Biden’s standing with voters.

“His investment in family is part of the character that he has stressed with supporters,” Zelizer said. “This story won’t sit well, and undermines some of the personal capital that he has brought to the table. It’s a story that deserves more explanation.”

Still, public awareness of the story is relatively low right now, according to the Messenger/Harris poll, which shows that only a third of voters have heard of it.

The poll also found that 57% of voters said the news has no impact on their opinion of Biden, including 69% of Democrats and 61% of independents. For 33% of voters, the story negatively impacted their view of the president.

White House sidesteps

To date, the White House has refused to comment on the family dynamics.

“I don’t have anything to share from here,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre replied last week after a reporter asked if Biden acknowledges the 4-year-old as his grandchild.

Numerous Democrats expressed concerns about how Biden is handling the issue, but they did not want to speak publicly against the sitting president and his campaign team.

“I’ve been trying to wrap my head around it because it’s one of those things that seem silly and trivial, but it burns because it’s not him,” one Democratic strategist said.

“The White House has to be thinking of a fix,” to remedy the situation, another party strategist added. “They don’t want this looming over the campaign. I don’t care what anyone says.”

Republicans react

As Democrats fear, Republicans are wasting little time highlighting the story of Biden’s granddaughter in an effort to question his sincerity.

“Good to see the American media finally displaying a little bit of curiosity about Hunter and Joe Biden's family values,” Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, wrote July 2 in a tweet that highlighted the Times story. “Would be nice if @JoeBiden finally steps up and acknowledges his own granddaughter.”

The Republican National Committee on Monday dug up a tweet from 2020 of a video showing Biden talking on his phone with one of his granddaughters, whom he calls “angel” as he chats about her dog.

“I’ve had a rule my entire life: No matter what’s happening, no matter how important the meeting, I’ll always answer a call from my grandchildren,” the tweet said.

The RNC tweeted back: “This does not apply to Biden’s seventh grandchild, the daughter of deadbeat Hunter, who the Biden family refuses to acknowledge.”

In April, after Biden launched his reelection campaign, the RNC set up a “fact check” page online titled “Biden Shuns His Seventh Grandchild.” It features a donation button asking viewers to “support holding Joe Biden accountable.”

While the issue of Biden’s seventh grandchild looms over the campaign, former President Donald Trump has own family troubles with which to contend, including the hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels amid the 2016 election, which led to Trump’s April 4 indictment in a complicated case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.

So far, Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner and a frequent critic of Hunter Biden, has kept quiet. One veteran of Trump’s political operation said the former president is unpredictable, but he floated the idea that Trump could invite the mother of Biden's granddaughter to a debate with the president.

“Having the child there, I don’t see. But the mom? I can definitely see that,” said the Trump campaign veteran, who was not authorized to speak to the media.

In 2020, Trump invited former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski to a debate with Joe Biden to cause a stir. And in a 2016 presidential debate with Hillary Clinton, Trump invited three women who accused her husband of sexual abuse.

In conservative press, Biden’s granddaughter snub has surfaced in the Washington Examiner and the National Review, where columnists have drawn comparisons between Biden and Trump. That prompted a New York Magazine columnist to counter that, while the “recent stories ought to prompt some course correction from the general image of empathetic grandfather that has prevailed ... it is impossible to imagine any kind of moral construct that would equate Joe Biden and Donald Trump as human beings.”