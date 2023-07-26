Democrats Defend Homeland Security Chief Over GOP Impeachment Threats

House Democrats rushed to deflect calls for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as Republicans grilled him on border policies at a hearing Wednesday.

"I want to make clear this is an oversight hearing, not an impeachment hearing," Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said at the House Judiciary Committee hearing where Mayorkas was testifying.

Republicans for years have circled Mayorkas as one of their top targets in the Biden administration. A number of House GOP lawmakers said publicly in the lead up to the hearing that they believe they already have enough evidence to start impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas.

But Democrats on the Judiciary panel quickly came to the defense of President Joe Biden's DHS chief.

"[Republicans] will use today's hearing as a predicate for a completely baseless attempt to impeach Secretary Mayorkas," Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the panel, said. "They will do so at the behest of the most extreme MAGA Republicans."

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who is the number two ranking Republican in the House, suggested on Wednesday that Mayorkas is but one administration official who Republicans are considering impeaching.

Scalise said just because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., floated on Tuesday the idea of opening an impeachment inquiry into Biden does not mean others are off the table.

"It's not in lieu of anything,” Scalise said. “We've proven we can do many things at the same time."

Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report