Democrats Defend Homeland Security Chief Over GOP Impeachment Threats

House Democrats rushed to deflect calls for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as Republicans grilled him on border policies at a hearing Wednesday.
"I want to make clear this is an oversight hearing, not an impeachment hearing," Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said at the House Judiciary Committee hearing where Mayorkas was testifying.
Republicans for years have circled Mayorkas as one of their top targets in the Biden administration. A number of House GOP lawmakers said publicly in the lead up to the hearing that they believe they already have enough evidence to start impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas.
But Democrats on the Judiciary panel quickly came to the defense of President Joe Biden's DHS chief.
- Impeachment-Hungry House GOP Takes on Homeland Security Chief
- GOP Will Accuse Mayorkas Of ‘Dereliction of Duty’ In Push For Impeachment
- Democrats Call for Homeland Security Inspector General’s Resignation
- Republicans Seek to Avoid House Floor Vote on Boebert’s Biden Impeachment Resolution
- Biden? Mayorkas? Garland? GOP Weighs Who to Impeach
"[Republicans] will use today's hearing as a predicate for a completely baseless attempt to impeach Secretary Mayorkas," Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the panel, said. "They will do so at the behest of the most extreme MAGA Republicans."
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who is the number two ranking Republican in the House, suggested on Wednesday that Mayorkas is but one administration official who Republicans are considering impeaching.
Scalise said just because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., floated on Tuesday the idea of opening an impeachment inquiry into Biden does not mean others are off the table.
"It's not in lieu of anything,” Scalise said. “We've proven we can do many things at the same time."
Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics