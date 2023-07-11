Democrats Are Disappearing in Rural America. One Group Is Trying to Fix That $500 at a Time

In an era of near-unlimited money in politics, a program offering rural county parties and organizations $500 every three months is changing the way Democrats compete in predominantly deep red areas.

In Mohave County, Ariz. – the fifth-largest county in America – the local party used the money to organize voters cut off from the rest of the county by the Grand Canyon. In Silver Bow County, Mont., Democrats bought a new banner for parades that “made people really excited.” And in Portage County, Wis., the self-admitted “old people” who run the county party learned how to use text messaging to turn people out and keep them engaged.

The thinking behind the program, named Contest Every Race and run by the progressive, data-focused organization Movement Labs, is simple: Rural county Democratic parties – many of which do not get nearly as much attention as their urban counterparts – are in areas that overwhelmingly back Republicans and usually raise only a few hundred dollars every year. Counties apply to participate and, if accepted, receive $500 per quarter and continual guidance on how to turn out, engage and inspire voters.

Data the group has collected show those small influxes of cash have a measurable effect. In the 2022 midterm elections, when 72 counties were in the program, two studies of the group’s work found a 3 percentage point boost in congressional vote share for Democrats.

County chairs involved with the program and operatives at Contest Every Race know the money and advice won’t turn a county that former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly won into a stronghold for President Joe Biden. But shrinking the margins that Republicans win by in rural America could have broader impacts as Democrats begin to rely more on urban and suburban voters. In federal elections, cutting these margins could mean winning a congressional district, a statewide position, or even an entire state in a presidential election.

“You have to build your base before you can build your victory,” said Brit Bender, Contest Every Race’s organizing director who runs the grants program. “Show people there are Democrats present and trying to do good work. You might not overtake Republicans, but you will start to build your base and people will start to feel more supported and motivated.”

The slight gains documented in counties that receive the grants could help stem the anti-Democratic tide in rural America. While then-President Bill Clinton won roughly 1,100 rural counties in 1996, that number has cratered in recent elections, with Trump’s 2016 election kicking the trend into high gear. In 2020, Biden secured the presidency by only winning 520 counties, compared to Trump’s 2,564, according to the Brookings Institution.

That divide highlighted just how urban and suburban the Democratic Party has become – leaving party institutions in rural areas decimated, with tens of thousands of elected positions going uncontested by Democrats in every election. The shift has also turned heavily rural states that Democrats once dominated into deep-red strongholds.

The impacts of the $500 grants, however, extend beyond vote counts – from a county party opening a permanent office to people overcoming the feeling that they are some of the only Democrats in a rural community and less antipathy towards the party.

Elaine Downing, the chair of the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee, a participating organization that operates in a county that Trump won by over 50 percentage points in 2020, recalls how the county committee’s float in the popular 2021 London Bridge Days Parade in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., was roundly mocked.

“People were booing us, they were chanting, they wouldn't let their children accept flags from us, they were making jokes on the loudspeaker when they were announcing our parade entry,” Downing said. “The following year, 2022, it was less of that.”

She added: “I know it is making an impact.”

'All of my neighbors are Trumpers'

Movement Labs plans to invest $10 million into the Contest Every Race program ahead of 2024, spending on everything from the grants that go to the county parties to the cost of running the texting programs to paying for the training that each county party receives.

Although Movement Labs makes money on some of the text operations that they run, the Contest Every Race program is also sustained by donations from progressive groups like the Rural Democracy Initiative and Investing In Us, a political fund backed by Reid Hoffman, the to Democratic donors and co-founder of LinkedIn. The state parties in the first six states that they have worked in – Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Virginia, and Montana – also covered 25% of the grants they made to county parties in each state.

The program began in 2021 when about 50 counties received funding. Encouraged by the results, the group expanded the program to 72 counties ahead of the 2022 midterms, leading the teams the group funded to send over 550,000 texts, organize over 230 events and knock on over 165,000 doors in notably difficult-to-knock rural communities, according to date provided by Contest Every Race.

Those results further encouraged the group to further expand the program. They are now looking to be in more than 30 states in the 2024 cycle, with more than 300 county parties and Democratic organizations involved.

The money comes with requirements, namely that each county party – called “teams” by the group – completes a monthly task, which ranges from hosting a fundraiser for the party, writing a get-out-the-vote plan, or holding a phone bank for a local candidate. While the money is important, said the county chairs, the tasks helped the group stay focused, build skills and keep volunteers engaged.

“It becomes a community effort. So, when it comes time to vote… they say, ‘That’s that lady.’ They might not remember who I am, but they know me and my community members because we are in the community,” said Cyliene Montgomery, the chair of the Brunswick County Democratic Committee in southern Virginia. “It provided us additional tools in order to communicate with our voters - through texting, especially - and helped us with turning out the early vote. That is what we are most proud of.”

Xanthe Bullard, the chair of the Yuma County Democratic Party in Arizona, calls visibility the money can create “extremely important” because, she said, the party often hears “All of my neighbors are Trumpers” or “I am the only Democrat in this area.” While Trump took Yuma County by six percentage points in 2020, he won it in 2016 by only one percentage point – giving Democrats hope that carrying the county for the first time since 1964 is possible.

“That makes a huge difference because the Democrats I run into here very much get the sense they are in the minority,” Bullard said. “But the numbers don't support that… and it’s something that shocks them – every time.”

Contest Every Race also helps these Democrats recruit people to run for local office. Pamela Strouble was an active Democrat in McDuffie County, Ga., when she received a text from Contest Every Race in January 2020 asking her to consider running for office. She put them off a bit, but once her friends began to urge her to do it, the retired educator decided to challenge an incumbent for McDuffie County Board of Education. Strouble went on to win the nonpartisan position in a county that has voted for every Republican presidential candidate since 1980.

“They understand whatever it is going to take at a national level, it starts here at a local level,” said Strouble, who plans to run for reelection in 2024. “That grassroots effort is what is beginning to turn Georgia into blue. It’s helping turn Georgia blue. … It’s a ripple effect.”

The idea, however, that these microgrants could make such a difference in rural communities is an oddity in a political world that is now dominated by big money.

Biden’s presidential campaign is expected to raise over $1 billion in 2024, topping what it raised four years earlier. The Republican presidential candidates who challenge him will surely keep pace and outraise the over $770 million that Trump raised in 2020. And Senate contests from Ohio to Montana to Pennsylvania will easily cost over $100 million next year. A single donor to any party can now give over $900,000 – nearly a tenth of what Movement Labs plans to spend in 2024.

“You wouldn't think that $500 a quarter, $2,000 a year would be such an immense impact in areas,” said Lauren Gepford, the program’s founder and managing director of Contest Every Race. “But there is a disconnect between what [big money] donors think will work, what is sexy, per se, and what those who are actually doing the work in a rural county think needs to be funded.”

She added: “We often say we are trying to lose by less, even if that is 1 percent or 2 percent less.”

Clipboards, law signs, and sanity

The scope of the help that $500 a quarter provides these rural county parties is striking. Some county party chairs remarked on how it helped them buy clipboards for door knocking, while almost every chair commented on how the money helped them buy lawn signs, a kind of campaigning that has become somewhat out-of-fashion in recent years with the rise of digital campaigning.

The reason, they said, is visibility matters when you may think you are the only Democrat in a rural Republican county.

“Visibility is really key. As much as people who work in politics degrade yard signs… the reason they are so important to rural Democrats is they are not being seen and feel alone,” said Gepford. Her past work with rural Democrats as executive director of the Missouri Democratic Party showed her that “one small gesture of showing up with some yard signs can literally elicit tears.”

Then, according to Faith Scow, the chair of the Butte-Silver Bow County Democratic Central Committee in Montana, comes the mental relief.

“The money, point blank, helps my sanity,” said Scow, who operates in a county that has a rich Democratic history because of the mining unions. But Republicans have been making inroads in recent years and Scow, a volunteer, has had to confront how to stem the tide. “Just being able to run our program and have that base money… it seriously saves so much sanity and time. Keeps me more engaged. I would be burnt out without it.”

But beyond the money, a number of county chairs said the training that they have received has been the real game-changer.

“You get to practice stuff,” said Gary Hawley, co-chair of the Portage County Democratic Party in central Wisconsin. Yes, he said, the money every quarter helped the party find a permanent home for their office, meaning they weren’t moving every year or so. But he added the fact that someone took the time to teach a 74-year-old like himself how to use texting as an organizing tool changed the reach of a county party where the Democratic margin of victory in presidential elections has been shrinking.

“Some of us are old people, you know,” Hawley said. “In a lot of these county parties, the leadership is older. We are not comfortable with all this technology. So it kind of forces you to learn this stuff.”

He added: “It’s so much easier just to go to Madison and Milwaukee to get the votes but there are a lot of votes in these rural areas. … All these little towns, what we are working on is getting people in the area that know we are the Democrats in the area. … It’s hard to say no to somebody that you have known for 20 years.”