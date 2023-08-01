Democratic Senators Call on Justice Alito to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee - The Messenger
Democratic Senators Call on Justice Alito to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Alito has said he does not believe Congress has the authority to regulate the Supreme Court

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Alito told the Wall Street Journal he does not believe Congress has the authority to regulate the Supreme Court. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Democratic lawmakers are calling on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to testify before Congress after Alito told the Wall Street Journal that he does not believe Congress has the authority to regulate the Supreme Court. 

“If Justice Alito is willing to expound to the Wall Street Journal that Congress has no authority over the Court, he should come before Congress to tell us directly why — in testimony before the Judiciary Committee,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., shared the post hours later.

Both senators are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which recently advanced a bill that would require the Supreme Court to create an enforceable code of conduct, expand requirements for recusals and establish gift, travel and income disclosure protocols. The vote, which was split down party lines, came after some justices have come under scrutiny following allegations of impropriety. 

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on CNN that Alito’s comments are “stunningly wrong” and make it clear the Supreme Court sees itself as a second legislative body. 

“It is just wrong on the facts to say that Congress doesn’t have anything to do with the rules guiding the Supreme Court,” Murphy said. “In fact, from the very beginning, Congress has set those rules.”

