Democratic Senators Call on Justice Alito to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Democratic lawmakers are calling on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to testify before Congress after Alito told the Wall Street Journal that he does not believe Congress has the authority to regulate the Supreme Court.
“If Justice Alito is willing to expound to the Wall Street Journal that Congress has no authority over the Court, he should come before Congress to tell us directly why — in testimony before the Judiciary Committee,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., shared the post hours later.
Both senators are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which recently advanced a bill that would require the Supreme Court to create an enforceable code of conduct, expand requirements for recusals and establish gift, travel and income disclosure protocols. The vote, which was split down party lines, came after some justices have come under scrutiny following allegations of impropriety.
- Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Supreme Court Ethics Reform
- Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Supreme Court Ethics Bill
- Senate Committee to Consider Supreme Court Ethics Bill
- Justice Alito: Congress Has ‘No Authority’ to Regulate Supreme Court
- Senate Democrats Announce Committee Vote on Supreme Court Ethics Reform
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on CNN that Alito’s comments are “stunningly wrong” and make it clear the Supreme Court sees itself as a second legislative body.
“It is just wrong on the facts to say that Congress doesn’t have anything to do with the rules guiding the Supreme Court,” Murphy said. “In fact, from the very beginning, Congress has set those rules.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics