Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy: GOP Will ‘100%’ Pass National Abortion Ban If It Controls Congress

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., has no doubt Republicans will pass a national abortion ban if they regain full control of Congress.
"If you didn’t know already, if Republicans win control of the House and Senate in 2024, they are going to pass a national abortion ban. It’s 100% certain," Murphy tweeted on Monday. "Just so we’re clear about the stakes."
The message was written in response to a Republican-backed amendment to the NDAA which prohibits the Pentagon from providing travel reimbursement to service members who need to leave the state they are stationed in to get abortion access.
- Sen. Chris Murphy Blasts Justice Alito: ‘His Seat on the Supreme Court Only Exists’ Because of Congress
- GOP 2024 Field Remains Wary of Federal Abortion Ban
- Sen. Cotton Accuses Pentagon of Paying for ‘Abortion Tourism’
- What the 2022 midterms results — so far — really mean for abortion, Ukraine and the control of Congress
- Sununu: Republicans Calling for National Abortion Ban Are ‘Screwing’ the Party
Republicans protested the Department of Defense updating their health care policies in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and multiple states either banning most abortions or placing new restrictions on the procedure.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., accused the Pentagon of backing "abortion tourism" over the policy.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics