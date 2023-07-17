Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy: GOP Will ‘100%’ Pass National Abortion Ban If It Controls Congress - The Messenger
Politics.
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy: GOP Will ‘100%’ Pass National Abortion Ban If It Controls Congress

The Connecticut lawmaker blasted a Republican-backed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)

Zachary Leeman
Chris Murphy speaking to the press after departing Senate floorAnna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., has no doubt Republicans will pass a national abortion ban if they regain full control of Congress.

"If you didn’t know already, if Republicans win control of the House and Senate in 2024, they are going to pass a national abortion ban. It’s 100% certain," Murphy tweeted on Monday. "Just so we’re clear about the stakes."

The message was written in response to a Republican-backed amendment to the NDAA which prohibits the Pentagon from providing travel reimbursement to service members who need to leave the state they are stationed in to get abortion access.

Republicans protested the Department of Defense updating their health care policies in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and multiple states either banning most abortions or placing new restrictions on the procedure.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., accused the Pentagon of backing "abortion tourism" over the policy.

