Democratic Rep Dean Phillips Calls for Biden to ‘Pass the Torch,’ Skip Running for Reelection

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., on Sunday said that he wants to see President Joe Biden challenged in the 2024 Democratic primary and wants the president to "pass the torch."
On Sunday's edition of NBC's "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd," Phillips was pressed on his frequent calls for a primary challenge to the president.
"I would like to see a moderate governor, hopefully from the heartland, from one of the four states that Democrats will need," Phillips said.
Todd pressed for specific names, mentioning Democratic governors like Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota's Tim Walz, and Wisconsin's Tony Evers.
"You just said a few names I think would be great," Phillips said, before adding Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the list of governors he would like to see challenge Biden.
Phillips predicted Biden will struggle in swing states and said people are ready to "turn the page" from former President Donald Trump and the current administration.
"We’d like to see Joe Biden, a wonderful and remarkable man, pass the torch, cement this extraordinary light," Phillips said.
